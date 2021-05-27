Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, May 27, 2021

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kathleen) Devane (née Maguire) of Barrington’s Bridge, Lisnagry, Limerick / Kiladoon, Mayo. On May 26, 2021. Peacefully in her 94th year in the tender care of the doctors and staff of the CCU at UHL. Predeceased by her loving husband Dr Derry Devane (formerly St. John’s Hospital Limerick), her parents Maura and Tom Maguire, brother Audie, and John Devane and Sue Devane. Deeply mourned by Barbara and Frank Fitzgibbon, their children and grandchildren, the Devane, Maguire and Gibbons families, and a wide community of friends. A private Requiem Mass will be held in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Castletroy, this Saturday (29th May) at 11.00am followed by burial in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery. Catherine’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/milfordlimerick

The death has occurred of Catherine Halpin Fitzgerald of Clorane, Kildimo, Limerick / Knockainey, Limerick. On May 26th 2021 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Sean Fitzgerald. Dearly loved mother of Claire and Mairead. Sadly missed by her loving nieces Marlene and Deirdre, nephew Donal, extended family and friends. A private Requiem Mass will be held in Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare, this Saturday (29th May) at 1.00pm followed by a burial in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Adare.

The death has occurred of Nuala Heaton (née Mc Cabe) of Dingle, Kerry / Limerick city. On the 26th of May 2021 at University Hospital Kerry, Nuala, (Heaton's Guest House, Dingle and late of Castleconnell, Limerick) wife of the late Cameron. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Brian, John and David, daughter Jacqueline, sisters Eileen, Marie and Kay, brother Mike,daughters in law Helen and Sarah and David's partner Victoria, grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives and friends. Remains to arrive St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Saturday morning for 11 am private family Requiem Mass on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/paroiste-naomh-muire-dingle followed by interment in St Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle all in accordance and within HSE guidelines with a limit of fifty people.

