Deaths in Limerick - May 25, 2021

The death has occurred of Kathleen Barry (née Purcell)

Of Elton and Ballyhea, Cork

On May 25, 2021

Predeceased by her husband Tom, brothers John-Joe and Mikey.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Liam & John, daughters Mary (Fitzpatrick - Monaleen) and Anne, daughters in law Noreen & Geraldine, mother in law of the late George, grandchildren, niece, nephews, cousins, family, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Kathleen will be reposing at Davern's Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick V35XV96, this Wednesday, May 26, 202 from 12am until 7pm for anyone who wishes to pay their respects.

The family will not be present for this

Requiem Mass on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 11.30am in St. Mary's Church, Knockainey, burial afterwards in Knocklong Cemetery.

In compliance with Covid - 19 guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 50 people. Please adhere to social distancing advice.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

Mass cards can be posted to Daverns Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Seanie Carroll

Of Athlacca

On May 23, 2021. Peacefully, at the University Hospital, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his aunt Han, cousins Mike and Tom Carroll. The Moynihan Family Athlacca, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

May he rest in peace

Seanie's funeral cortège will depart Mark Moynihan's residence Wednesday at 11.30am en route to St. John the Baptist Church, Athlacca, for 12noon requiem Mass (confined to family and friends, please). Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. As per Covid guidelines while adhering to government directions.

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock.

*******

The death has occurred of Tony Maher

Of Vizes Court, off St. Joseph's Street

Formerly of Fairgreen, Ballysimon.

Tony, died (peacefully) at his residence.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Rita, daughter Sinèad, son Liam, son-in-law Stephen, daughter-in-law Jennifer, grandsons Sèan, MJ, Conor, Niall and Eoin, brother Richard, sister Frances, other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

A private requiem Mass for family only, will take place at 11.30am on Thursday, May 27 in St Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue. Funeral afterwards to Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 50 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Thomas Nolan

Of Shanagolden

The death has suddenly occurred of Thomas Nolan, Waterpark, Shanid, Shanagolden. On May 23, 2021. Predeceased by his father William, mother Moira, brothers Noel & Liam. Sadly missed by his sisters Marina (Moyvane), Irene (Roscommon), Geraldine (Ardagh), Ann (Ballinasloe) and Laura (Shanagolden), sister-inlaw Rose (Shanagolden), brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his good friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

In keeping with current government guidelines, Tom’s funeral Mass will be private to family and close friends only. Mass of the Resurrection will take place in St. Senan’s Church, Shanagolden on Thursday May 27 at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Knockpatrick Cemetery.

House strictly private please. The Nolan family thank you for your support at this time.

*******

The death has occurred of Pat (Paudie) Sheahan

Of the Hawthorns, Annacotty, Castletroy, Limerick

Pat (Paudie) died peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Mai. Dearly loved father of Emma and the late Tommy. Beloved grandfather of Tomás, Ellie-Mai and Millie. Predeceased by his brother Tomás and nephew Barry. Deeply regretted by his brother Sean, sisters Anne and Mary, nephews, nieces, daughter-in-law Catriona, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, friends and kind neighbours.

May he rest in peace

A private requiem Mass for family only, will take place at 11.30am on Thursday, May 27 in Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen.

Mass will be streamed live at https://www.churchservices.tv/monaleen

Funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 50 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.