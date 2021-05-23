Deaths in Limerick - Sunday, May 23, 2021

The death has occurred of Mick O'Sullivan, Ballingaddy, Kilmallock.

Peacefully, in the tender and exceptional care of all at Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Hannie, sons Michael (St. Joseph's Charleville) Pio and Dennis, sisters Annemarie and Betty, daughter in law Ciara, sisters in law Mary and Margaret, brothers in law Peter and Gerry, grandchildren Chloe, Heather and Lily, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Mick's Funeral cortège will depart his residence Tuesday at 11.30am en route to St. Mary's Church Ballingaddy, for 12 noon Requiem Mass (confined to family and close friends). Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. As per Covid guidelines while adhering to government directions, Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed by clicking this link (link to follow). Condolence book open on rip.ie Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) O'Malley, Roundwood Estate, Rosbrien and previously of Lenihan Avenue.

Passed away on Sunday, 23rd May 2021, at Regional Hospital, Limerick following a short illness. Joe, son of the late Henry and Noreen, is predeceased by his brother in law and best pal, Ger Griffith. He is sadly missed by his loving sister Mary Griffith, nieces Carol (Ryan), Lynn (Shanahan), Louise Griffith, Megan Griffith, grandnephews, grandnieces and other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Joe's Requiem Mass will take place at 11.30am on Wednesday, 26th May, in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. In compliance with the current HSE Guidelines,the mass will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Joseph Cross and Sons at 2, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Paddy Enright, Templeathea, Athea.

Paddy passed away peacefully on 23rd May 2021 at Limerick University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents Tim & Margaret, sister Penny (Woulfe) & sister-in-law Maureen.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brothers Mick & Tim, sister-in-law Joan, brother-in-law Thady (Woulfe), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, other relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

A Private Family Funeral & Burial will take place, for immediate family only. Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines, current restrictions on funerals is a maximum of 50 people.

House Strictly Private

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea on Wednesday (26th May) at 11 am, burial immediately after in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.

Family Flowers Only Please

The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in Condolence Book on rip.ie

‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam dílis’

The death has occurred of Tadgh Cronin, College View Drive, Shannon Banks, Corbally.

Suddenly. Sadly missed by his loving mother Eileen, father Tim, sister Emma, nephews Jamie and Paul, niece Sophie, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

The funeral cortege will depart Tadgh’s home on Tuesday (25th May) at 10.30am en-route to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 1.00pm. Family flowers only, please.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.