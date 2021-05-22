Deaths in Limerick - Saturday, May 22, 2021

The death has occurred of Breda McAuliffe, Dromtrasna Collins, Abbeyfeale and Bowman Street, Limerick, also formerly of The Limerick Leader, who passed away peacefully in the presence of her family, at the home of her niece Mary O’Kelly on Saturday May 22 2021. Breda, daughter of the late Tom and Mary, is very sadly missed by her brother Connie, sisters Margaret McEnery and Mary Nolan (Castleisland), brother-in-law Tim, sister-in-law Eileen, nephews Tom, Shay, Diarmuid and Tom, nieces Mary, Elaine and Maura, grandnephews, grandnieces, all her other relatives and many friends. A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Funeral cortege will depart the home of Michael and Mary O’Kelly, Dromtrasna Collins on Monday at 10 a.m. on route to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11a.m. Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish Burial afterwards in Relig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.



The death has occurred of Michael O'Brien of Rostrevor Park, Caherdavin, Limerick. Passed, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband to Marie. Devoted father to Sharon, Derek, Colm, Cathy and Michael. Loving grandfather of Evan, Sophie, Aoife and Hazel. His beloved sister Mary, daughter in law Lisa, sons in law Robert and Mark and extended family. Michael's Requiem Mass will take place at 11.30am on Tuesday, May 25th May, in Christ The King Church, Caherdavin. Burial afterwards to Mt St Lawrence (Old) Cemetery. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines the mass will be limited to fifty people.