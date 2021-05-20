Deaths in Limerick - May 20, 2021

The death has occurred of Alan Collins (musician), late of Court, Kildimo, Castletroy View, Limerick and Blackpool, Cork. Alan, died suddenly, at his residence on May 5. Very deeply regretted by his loving family, dad PJ, mam Betty, son Jordan, sister Pamela, brother Jason, step mom Cathy, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends especially from the music world. For those who would like to pay their respects, by means of standing in a guard of honor, Alan's funeral cortege will depart Cross' Funeral Home, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, on Tuesday (May 25) at 10.15am, en route to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Blarney, Co. Cork to arrive for a private requiem Mass, for family and friends, at 12 noon. Mass will be live streamed. Funeral afterwards to the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

The death has occurred of Julius Gajauskas of Glanntan, Golf Links Road, Castletroy, Limerick and formerly of Lithuania. Julius, died (suddenly) at his residence. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Kristina Gajauske, daughter Gabija, sister Lina, brother-in-law Aurelijus, mother Natalija, father Stasys and friends. Removal on Saturday (May 22) to Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare to arrive for 12 noon service. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

The death has occurred of Angela Miller of Lenihan Avenue, Limerick City. Angela died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick and was previously cared for at Athlunkard Nursing Home. Predeceased by her partner Frank. Very deeply regretted by her loving family and friends. A private Cremation Service will take place in Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.