Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday May 19, 2021

The death has occurred of Rose DOHERTY (née McCormack) Cosgrave Park, Moyross, Limerick City, Limerick. Rose died peacefully, after a short illness, at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Paul. Sadly missed by her loving family Kieran, Yvonne, Paul, Dave, Niall, Jacinta, Elaine & Daniel, brother David, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass in Corpus Christi Church, Moyross on Friday May 21st at 11am, which may be viewed online. Rose’s cortege will pass her residence on Cosgrave Ave, on way to the church at 10.45am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

The death has occurred of Philomena (Phyllis) MULCAHY (née Healy) 28 Assumpta Park, Island Road, Limerick City, Limerick. Phyllis died peacefully at Milford Hospice, on May 18th 2021. Beloved wife of the late Dan and dearest mother of Marge, Eileen, Veronica, Anne, Richard, Donal and Niall, Joe & Paddy . Sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, her dear carer Jean, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her only sister Veronica and brothers Jim, Patrick, Sean, Eddie and Richard.

May she rest in peace

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street on Friday 21st May at 12 noon and will be streamed live. Click here to view. Phyllis' cortege will pass her home on Island Road before Mass on Friday at 11.45am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Nellie Murphy (née Bourke) Inchinclaire, Banogue, Croom, Limerick May 18th 2021 peacefully. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and dear mother of the late Mary. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing son John, daughters Ann (Collins), Helen (Murray), Geraldine (Shelton) sons-in-law Gerry, Jerry and Martin, John’s partner Roseleen, adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law Mary, relatives, kind neighbours, her carers and many friends. Rest in Peace

Funeral cortege leaving Daffy’s Funeral Home in Croom Thursday morning at 11.30am en route to St. Peter and Paul’s Church Banogue via Tullovin and passing her home, arriving for 12 noon private family funeral Mass. Burial immediately afterwards at the adjoining cemetery. As per Covid guidelines, while adhering to government directions Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed by clicking this link. Condolence Book open via the link below Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Home Croom

The death has occurred of Patrick O'BRIEN Páirc Luachra, Abbeyfeale, Limerick who died on Tuesday, May 18th 2021 at University Hospital Limerick. Patrick is very deeply regretted by his wife Betty, sons Kieran, James, Michael and Patrick, daughters Eileen, Kathleen, Melissa and Marie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, grandchildren and all his other relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. A Private Family Funeral will take place for immediate family, due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

Funeral cortege will depart Patrick’s home on Friday at 10.30 a.m. en route to Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish. Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post c/o Harnett's Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

The death has occurred of Christopher (Christy) O'Donnell Athlunkard, Corbally Road, Corbally, Limerick Formerly of Carey's Road and late of Limerick Blow Moulding. Christy, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick

Father of the late Anita O'Donnell. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, son Mark, daughter Nicola, brothers Gerard, Martin and Patrick, sister Tessa, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Terri, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours. May He Rest in Peace

Christy's Requiem Mass will take place at 11.00am on Friday (May 21st) in St. Saviour's Dominican Church, Glentworth Street. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Michelle Byrnes Castle Barrack, Limerick City, Limerick. Late of Hendon, London.

''In life, you were loved dearly, in death , you will be loved still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill''.

Sadly missed and never forgotten by loving son James, partner Mick, loving brothers Raymond and Thomas, nephews and nieces, and all family and friends.

The death has occurred of Nancy McNamara (née Treacy) Assumption Tce., Doon, Limerick May 19th 2021, peacefully in the wonderful care of Management and Staff of St. Anthony’s Nursing Home, Pallasgreen. Predeceased by her husband Pierse and brothers Eddie and Michael.

Sadly missed by her loving sisters Peggy and Therese, brothers Richard and Tom, brother-in-law Pat, sisters-in-law Angela, Maureen and Teresa, the McNamara family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace.

Funeral leaving Whites Funeral Doon Friday morning at 11 o’c for Requiem Mass in Doon Parish Church at 11.30 o’c. Burial afterwards in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Doon.

Please adhere to Government Guidelines re Covid-19. Messages of sympathy may be left in the Condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Anthony O'Gorman Sycamore Avenue, Rathbane, Limerick May 18th 2021 peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved husband of Noreen. Dearly loved father of Tony, Maria, John and Alan. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law, beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother John, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

A private Requiem Mass will be held in St. Joseph’s Church, O Connell Avenue, this Saturday (22nd May) at 2.00pm followed by a private cremation service in Shannon Crematorium.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Margaret (PEGGY) MAYNE (née Mulqueen) 147 Upper Mayorstone, Limerick City, Limerick. Former Lady President, Garryowen Football Club

Peggy died peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Gerry and dearest mother of Frank, John, Leo, Helen & the late Ronnie. Sadly missed by her family, son-in-law Billy, daughters-in-law Mary, Brenda & Anita, grandchildren Darragh, John, Mairéad & Rachel, brother Charlie, sisters-in-law Jane & Nessa, brother-in-law Luke, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her sisters Eileen & Breda and brothers Jack, Joe & Peter. Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Ave on Saturday, 22nd May, at 12 noon and will be streamed live. Click here to view. Peggy’s cortege will depart from her home in Mayorstone at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

