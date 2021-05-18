Deaths in Limerick - May 18, 2021

The death has occurred of Christopher (Christy) O'Donnell, Athlunkard, Corbally Road, Corbally and formerly of Carey's Road and late of Limerick Blow Moulding.

Christy, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick

Father of the late Anita O'Donnell. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, son Mark, daughter Nicola, brothers Gerard, Martin and Patrick, sister Tessa, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Terri, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

House strictly private, please. Family flowers only.

Funeral Arrangements Later

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Breda Nicholls, Ballinvallig, Monagea Road, Newcastle West.

Passed away on the 2nd May 2021, suddenly, at her residence. Survived by her brothers, sister in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to public health guidelines, a private family funeral Mass will take place in Monagea Church on Thursday, 20th May, at 12.30pm. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium. Sympathies can be sent to Riedy's Undertakers, Newcastle West. Messages of condolence can be offered on rip.ie

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Peter Meehan, The Downs, Ballingarry.

Peacefully, at his residence. Formerly of Ahalin, Ballingarry, beloved husband of the late Josie and dear father of Theresa, Kate, Helen, Majella, Sinead, Ronnie and Joanne and dear brother of the late Danny and Nora and uncle of the late Maurice. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters, brothers Dave and Mossie, sister Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandson, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reception into The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Balingarry, on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Mary's Cemetery. In keeping with H.S.E guidelines, Peter's funeral will be for family. Those who wish may leave a personal message in condolences section of rip.ie Live streaming on www.churchservices.tv/Ballingarry

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of ELizabeth (Ella) Hennessy (née Gallagher), Shanacashel, Glencar, Kerry and formerly of Askeaton.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Tommy, daughter Carol (Jones), sons Kenneth & Gary, son-in-law Bernard, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Katrina & Deborah, sisters; Noelle, Rosanne & Joan, brothers Dermot & Alan, (predeceased by her brother Leo), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest In Peace

In accordance with Government guidelines A Private Family Funeral will take place with Requiem Mass at 10.30am on Thursday morning (May 20th) in St. James' Church, Killorglin . Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Please use the online Condolence book on rip.ie as an option to offer your sympathies.

Ella's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Eddie Gavin, Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston.

Eddie, died (peacefully) at Milford Care Centre

Very deeply regretted by his wife Sandra, son Damien, daughter Pamela, partner Suzanne, mother Bibby, grandchildren Scott, Ria, Tyler and Reece, brothers Paul and Darren, sister Debbie, son-in-law Gary, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Eddie's Requiem Mass will take place at 2.00pm on Thursday (May 20th) in the Holy Family Church, Southill.

Mass will be streamed live (to view click here)

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

(To donate click here)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Ann Butler (née Foley), Chapel Street, Bruff.

Peacefully at St. John's Hospital, Limerick. Retired publican and late of Butler's Funeral Directors, Bruff. Beloved mother of Jer, Veronica and Niall. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Tracey and Jean, son-in-law Cronan, grandchildren Clara, David, Brian, Ethan, Rory, Niamh and Aoife, sister Mary, brothers Jim and Noel, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace

Ann's cortege will leave Butler's Funeral Home on Friday at 10.30 am, arriving to Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Bruff, via Chapel Street for 11 am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed here.

Due to government guidelines Ann's Mass is for family only. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. For those wishing to express condolences, please use the condolence book on rip.ie Mass cards can be sent to Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff, Co. Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Margaret (Magie) Cummins (née Hanlon) n Cillin, Killeen Road, Tralee, Co. Kerry and late of Lower Dirreen, Athea.

Peacefully, on May 18th, 2021, at the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by her beloved grandmother Mary Vaughan. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Kyle, husband Chris, mother Joan, uncle Donal, brother Mikey, sisters Christina, Eileen and Nora, nephews Kevin and Brian, niece Amy, brothers-in-law John and Patsy, sister-in-law Margaret and a close circle of friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

In accordance with H.S.E guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for Margaret, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea, on Thursday at 12 noon, live-streamed on www.churchservices.tv/athea with burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry or online at www.kerryhospice.com