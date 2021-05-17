Deaths in Limerick - May 17, 2021

The death has occurred of Joe Boland

Of Singland Crescent, Garryowen

Joe, died peacefully at Milford Care Centre

Son of the late Mary and Tommy Boland and brother of the late Maura. Very deeply regretted by his sisters Barbara and Anne, brothers Tom and John, brothers-in-law Ger and John, sister-in-law Susan, nieces, nephews, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

Removal on Thursday, May 20 to Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare to arrive for 1pm service.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Antionette (Toni) Browne (née Hayes)

Of South Claughaun Road, Garryowen

Toni, died, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick

Beloved wife of the late Tony Browne and mother of the late Shane and sister of the late Donal. Very deeply regretted by her sons Gerard and Tony, daughters Michelle and Sharon, partner Tony Madden, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Jackie and Tanya, sons-in-law Niall and Mark, sisters Peggy, Breda, Pauline and Annette, brothers Paddy, Sean and Gerard, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Toni's Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Wednesday, May 19 in St John's Cathedral.

Mass will be streamed live at https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral

Funeral afterwards to Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 50 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Gay Hartigan

Of Lawn Way, John Carew Park

Gay, died, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick

Very deeply regretted by his loving partner Martina, sons Nigel, Christopher, Kenneth, Patrick and Andrew, daughter Anita, mother Lily, grandchildren, sisters Linda and Valerie, brothers Kenneth, David, John, Ger and Greg, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Gay's Requiem Mass will take place at 11.00am on Friday, May 21 in the Holy Family Church, Southill.

Mass will be streamed live at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZwlvYCWDsw

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 50 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

*******

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Healy

Of De Valera Park, Thomondgate

Late of Irish Wire Products, May 17, 2021, peacefully, at St. John’s Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Betty. Sadly missed by Brian O’Connor, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

A private requiem Mass will be held in St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand, this Wednesday, May 19 at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

House private.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the service will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Ann Keating (née Fitzgerald)

Of Cullane North, Ballylanders

Ann, formerly from Anglesborough passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Daniel (Danny) and loving mother of Bridget, Donie, Marypat, Jack, Angela, Christine, Annemarie, Patrick and Michael. Dear sister of Mary Ellen and Johnny and the late Mick, Ned, Bridie, Nora, Josie, Chrissie and son-in-law Ned. Sadly missed by her loving family sons-in-law John, Harry, Jerry, Chris, daughters-in-law Marie, Mary and Mags, all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday in St Patrick's Church, Anglesborough at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with government guidelines the Funeral and house will be strictly private.

*******

The death has occurred of Peter McLoughlin

Of Breskamore, Clarina

Died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his sisters Rose and Mary.

Deeply regretted by his family, wife Marion, son Eoin, daughters Lisa and Ailis, brothers Michael and Patrick, sisters Teresa, Patsy, Trudy, Anne, Carmel and Bernadette, mother-in-law Maureen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace.

In accordance with current government guidelines a private funeral Mass for family will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church, Ballybrown this Wednesday, May 19 at 11:30am followed by burial afterwards in Kilkeedy cemetery Ballybrown.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on the Patrickswell/Ballybrown Parish webcam.

Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors.

*******

The death has occurred of Margaret Tobin (née Delaney)

Of Knockanes, Adare

On May 17, 2021 peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Liam. Dearly loved mother of Angela (Wallis), Maighread (Sheehan), Cliodhna (Tobin-Alfred) and the late Robert. Predeceased by her sister Betty. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Ian, Ray and Norman, daughter-in-law Laura, her beloved grandchildren Colm, Adrian, Alexander, Ailbhe, Liam, Heather and Francesco, sister Mary, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

A private requiem Mass will be held in Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare this Wednesday, May 19 at 2.00pm with burial afterwards in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Adare. Margaret’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://www.adareparish.ie/webcam/.

House private. In the interests of public health, attendance at the service will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.