Deaths in Limerick - May 15, 2021
Son of the late Jim and Joan.
Sadly missed by his beloved wife Siobhan, his daughter Rachel and son Gerard, his brother Fr Jim; sisters Joan and Mary, brothers-in-law, mother-in-law and sisters-in-law, his nieces and nephews and the wider extended family.
A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will be held Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road this Monday (17th May) at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Crecora Cemetery - click here for live-stream.
_______________________
The death has occurred of Christina (Tina) Walsh (née Tierney) of Enniscouch, Rathkeale, Limerick.
Beloved wife of Seamus. Sadly missed by her loving Family; Eamonn, Kevin, Liam, James, Dermot, Michael, Maree, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren,brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, neighbours, relatives and friends.
Tina's Funeral cortège will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale, via Thomas Street, on Monday (May 17) for a family Requiem Mass at 12 noon.
Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
May they all rest in peace