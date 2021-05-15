Deaths in Limerick - May 15, 2021

David Hurley

The death has occurred of Séamus (Jim) Doody of  Killeen, Broadford, County Limerick. Retired Principal Scoil Mhuire, Broadford. 
 
Predeceased by his sister Mary. Sadly missed by his loving wife Helena, son Séamus, daughter Sinéad, son-in-law Niall, daughter-in-law Audrey; grandchildren Laura, James, Luca and Sophia, sister Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
 
Removal from his home on Monday (May 17) at 12 noon to Our Lady of the Snows Church, Broadford for private Requiem Mass at 12.30pm.  Burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery.
_______________________
 
The death has occurred of Fergus Maher of Fort Mary Park, Limerick. 

Son of the late Jim and Joan.

Sadly missed by his beloved wife Siobhan, his daughter Rachel and son Gerard, his brother Fr Jim; sisters Joan and Mary, brothers-in-law, mother-in-law and sisters-in-law, his nieces and nephews and the wider extended family.

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will be held Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road this Monday (17th May) at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Crecora Cemetery - click here for live-stream.

_______________________

The death has occurred of Christina (Tina) Walsh (née Tierney) of  Enniscouch, Rathkeale, Limerick.

Beloved wife of Seamus. Sadly missed by her loving Family; Eamonn, Kevin, Liam, James, Dermot, Michael, Maree, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren,brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Tina's Funeral cortège will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale, via Thomas Street, on Monday (May 17) for a family Requiem Mass at 12 noon. 

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. 

 

May they all rest in peace