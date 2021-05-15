Deaths in Limerick - May 15, 2021

The death has occurred of Séamus (Jim) Doody of Killeen, Broadford, County Limerick. Retired Principal Scoil Mhuire, Broadford.

Predeceased by his sister Mary. Sadly missed by his loving wife Helena, son Séamus, daughter Sinéad, son-in-law Niall, daughter-in-law Audrey; grandchildren Laura, James, Luca and Sophia, sister Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from his home on Monday (May 17) at 12 noon to Our Lady of the Snows Church, Broadford for private Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery.

_______________________

The death has occurred of Fergus Maher of Fort Mary Park, Limerick.