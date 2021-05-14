Deaths in Limerick - May 14, 2021

The death has occurred of Ger Canty of Drimmeen, Broadford, Clare. Formerly of Hilltop, Limerick and Late of Telcom Eireann.

Recently pre-deceased by his sister Marie.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Marie; sons John, Ger and Dermot; daughters Margaret (Earls), Dolores (O'Sullivan) and Paula (Reddan); grandchildren, Eoin, Edel, Kieran, Conor, Aoife, Laura, Kevin, Niamh, Liam, Molly, Joey and Freya; great grandson James; sons-in-law Pat, Patrick and Tommy; daughters-in-law Joan, Vanessa and Christine; brother Eddie and sister Dolores, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family and many friends.

Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Monday (May 17) in St John's Cathedral - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Tony Culhane of Vizes Court, off St. Joseph's Street, Limerick city. Late of Rhebogue.

Grandfather of the late Jeff Kelly. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, daughters Sharon and Michelle; sons Anthony and Dean; sister Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Richard Whelan, nieces, nephews, other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place at 2.30pm on Sunday (May 16) in St Patrick's Church, Donoughmore with Funeral afterwards at Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, County Clare.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

__________________________________

The death has occurred (at CUH) of Maurice O'Shea of Lynwood Park, Limerick city. Formerly of Castleconnell.

Predeceased by his father Pa, mother Mary, brother Thomas and sister Deirdre.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary; children Julieanne, Maurice, Claire, Rebecca, Patrick, Grace and Serena; sons-in-law, daughters-in-law; grandchildren Charlie, Julie, Zoe and Maria; brother Pat; sisters Marian and Josie, extended family, relatives and friends.

Departing from his home in Lynwood Park on Sunday (May 16) at 10.30am - via St. Patrick’s Road, Ballysimon Road and Daly’s Cross - to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Maurice's Mass will be live-streamed on castleconnellparish.ie and broadcast locally on 106.3FM.

Burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Castleconnell.

__________________________________

The death has occurred (at Caherass Nursing) of Mike Reidy of Toureen, Croom.

Brother of the late Mary (Scanlon) and John.

Deeply regretted by his brother Mark, sister-in-law Noreen; nephews Patrick, Mark, David and Gerard, niece Kate, relatives, kind neighbours and his friends.

Mike's Funeral cortege will leave his son Mark's home in Toureen on Sunday (May 16) at 12 noon en route to St Mary's Church, Croom for a private family Funeral Mass at 12.30pm - click here to view live-stream.

Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire, Croom.

May they all rest in peace