Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, May 13, 2021

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Healy (née O'Connell) of Knocknacorriga, Cappamore / Roehampton, London. Predeceased by husband Tom, sons Thomas and Patrick, sisters Joan and Breda. Deeply regretted by her loving son Andrew, daughters Maria and Celia, grandsons Thomas, Patrick and Sean, sisters Angie and Nora, brother John, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral will take place in London at a later date.

------

The death has occurred of Brian Aherne of 12 Knocklyne Valley, Sunhill, Killorglin, Kerry / Fedamore, Limerick. On May 12, 2021 peacefully at University Hospital Cork surrounded by his loving family. Aged 53 years. Sadly missed by his loving wife Vivienne (née O’Mahony), sons Dylan and Ben, daughters Shauna, Ciara and Emma, mother-in-law Maureen, father-in-law Timmy, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews other relatives and friends. Brian is predeceased by his father Martin and his brother Martin and is sadly missed by his mother Eileen and brothers David and Paul. Reception into St John the Baptist Church, Fedamore this Saturday for 12 noon private family funeral Mass. Limited to 50 people. With private cremation later at Shannon Crematorium. Mass will be live streamed. Link to follow. Cremation will be live streamed at 2 o'clock.

-------

The death has occurred of Mai Nunan (née McAuliffe) of Church Street, Dromcollogher, Limerick. Peacefully at home on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in the presence of her son Gene. Predeceased by her husband Janey. Deeply regretted by her son Gene, brother in law, Mike Madden, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Arriving in St Bartholomew's Church, Dromcollogher on Friday for Requiem Mass at 3pm. Burial afterwards in local cemetery. For those who would have liked to attend but cannot, you may view the funeral mass on the following link: https://www.facebook.com/St-Itas-Pastoral-Unit-436535806459312/

------

The death has occurred of John Pascal (Jack) O'Connor of Clareview Avenue, Farranshone, Limerick and formerly of the Limerick Leader, O' Connell Street, Limerick. Jack died (peacefully) at Riverdale Nursing Home, Blackwater. Beloved husband of the late Marie (nee Plunkett). Very deeply regretted by his loving children Catherine, John, Elizabeth and Damian, daughters-in-law Kate and Martina, son-in-law Tony, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours. Jack's Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Saturday (May 15) in St. John's Cathedral. Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare.

-------

The death has occurred of John Stokes of St. Munchin's Street, St. Mary's Park, Limerick City. Son of the late Ellen and William. Very deeply regretted by his loving children, partner Tracey, Tracey's family, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, all other relatives, neighbours and many friends. A private Requiem Mass for family only, will take place at 11am on Monday (May 17) in St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 25 people.

-------

The death has occurred of Diane Cleary (née Conway) of Coolraine Heights, Old Cratloe Road, Limerick City. Formerly of Analog Devices. Diane died unexpectedly at home, on May 12, 2021. Sadly missed by her daughter Danielle, son-in-law Adam, grandchildren Evan and Hannah, mother Marie, brother John, sisters Caroline and Dawn, Kieran, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass will take place in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Saturday, May 15, at 1:30pm and will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.