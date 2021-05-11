Deaths in Limerick - May 11, 2021

The death has occurred of Edward (Joe) Devine

Of Botharbui, Newcastle West

Edward (Joe) Devine

Died on May 10, 2021, peacefully at his residence. Father of the late Robert. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, sons Eddie, Jimmy and Joseph, daughters Norma, Susan and Leslie, brothers Mike and Moss, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

In accordance with government guidelines a private family funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West this Thursday, May 13, at 11:30am and burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed. Family flowers only please. Donations to Milford Hospice. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Riedys Undertakers.

*******

The death has occurred of John Drennan of Green Lawn, Kinsale Road, Cork City and Limerick

On May 9, 2021 peacefully in the presence of his loving family at Cork University Hospital John (late of Cork Airport and Kinsale Golf Club) beloved husband of Shirley (nee Malone) and loving father of John, David and Miriam, dear brother of Mary and Tommy and the late Kathleen. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law Susanne, son-in-law Steve, grandchildren Erik, Kilian, Lizzie and Sam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

In accordance with current government guidelines John's funeral Mass will take place privately.

.John's Funeral Mass will be streamed on Friday 14th May at 12.30pm on www.churchservices.tv/ballyphehane/.

*******

The death has occurred of Maura Farrelly

Of Knockfenora, Bruree

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff in Hazelville, Dromcollogher. Beloved daughter of the late George and Mary (nee Cuthbert). Sadly missed by her cousins Ann, Mary, Patricia, Michael and Eamonn Cuthburt, the Fox, Sheehan and Farrelly families and her loving family in Hazelville, St Joseph's Foundation Charleville.

May she rest in peace

Reception into The church of the Immaculate Conception, Bruree on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Bruree new cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to St Joseph's Foundation Charleville. In keeping with H.S.E. guidelines Maura's funeral will be for family. The Mass will be live streamed on www.brureerockhill.com.

*******

The death has occurred of Bill Gammell

Of Nicker, Pallasgreen

On May 11, 2021 Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Bridie, son Kenneth, daughter Josephine. Deeply regretted by his daughters Ann, Bridget, Eileen, Christina, Theresa and Edel, sons Lar, John, William, Ned Gerry & Michael, brothers Patsy, Tommy and Hugh, sisters Bridie, Josie and Chris, daughters in law, sons in law,sisters in law, brothers in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren , great great grandchild, cousins relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am in Nicker Church with burial afterwards in Old Pallas Cemetery. Church grounds for family only please.

Mass will be live streamed on https://churchcamlive.com/nicker-parish/. Mass private please in accordance with HSE guidelines and in the interest of public safety. Messages of condolence can be written below. Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to the funeral directors.

*******

The death has occurred of Frances Gavin (née Frawley)

Of Mayorstone

Formerly of ‘Crossfields’, North Circular Road, Limerick

Former Mid-Wife at Bedford Row Hospital and Limerick Maternity.

Frances died peacefully, at Carrigoran Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Eddie and dearest mother of John, Michael, Emma, Claire, Noel and Gerald. Deeply regretted by her sisters Oonagh (O’Shea) and Geraldine (Brett), brother Michael, sons-in-law Neville and Barry, daughters-in-law Margaret and Lorraine, grandchildren Cian, Aodh, Sean, Jessie, Caragh and Sam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Frances’ cortege will leave her home in Mayorstone on Thursday, May 13, at 10.30am, travelling via the North Circular Road to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road for 11am Mass for family and friends. Mass can be viewed at https://www.churchtv.ie/ennisrd/

Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Lilian Healy (née Sheahan)

Of Castlepark, Dalkey and Limerick

On May 11, 2021, peacefully, at St. Paul's Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Sean. Predeceased by her sisters Maureen (Reeves) and Nuala (Walsh). Sadly missed by her daughters Audrey (Fehily), Fidelma, Emer (Lee) and their partners Jim, Richie and Michael, her beloved grandchildren Harry, Ben, Tim, Emer, Sophie, and Josh, brothers Pat and Gerard, sisters Terry and Denise, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace

A private family requiem Mass will take place in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, Limerick, on Wednesday, May 12 at 6.00pm with burial on Thursday, May 13 at 1.30pm in Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill, Co. Dublin. Lilian’s Requiem Mass will be lived streamed at http://www.ourladyoftherosaryparishlimerick.ie/web-cam/.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the service will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Hunt

Of Ballyallinan, Knockaderry

Died on May 10, 2021 peacefully at St Ita’s Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ellen, son Pat (Pa), brothers David and Denis, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

In accordance with government guidelines a private family funeral Mass, will take place in Knockaderry Church this Thursday, May 13, at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Kilcolman East Cemetery. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Riedys Undertakers.

*******

The death has occurred of Liam Mannion

Of Corbally and Tuam

Late of the Department of Agriculture and a former Peace Commissioner.

Liam passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at his home on Monday, May 10, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son Joseph, daughters Miriam, Catriona, Loretto and Grace, sons-in–law Nelius, Michael, Liam and Michéal, his adored grandchildren and great grandson, sisters Chrissie (Galway) and Carmel (USA), nieces, nephews, exceptional carers, wonderful neighbours, extended relatives and great friends.

May he rest in peace.

Predeceased by his brothers Fr Michael Mannion, Canon Tommie Mannion, Patrick, Johnny and Martin and sisters Margaret and Mary Josephine

In accordance with current HSE guidelines, a private funeral for family will take place for Liam. His cortege will leave his home on Thursday May 13 at 12.40pm for Mass at St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street at 1pm. For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Mass online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FENsngIri4o. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy to Liam’s family may be expressed through www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Tom O'Mahony

Of Mullaney Gardens, Cahir and Bansha, Tipperary, Ballylanders, Limerick and Wicklow

Tom O'Mahony, formerly of Ballylanders, Co. Limerick, peacefully at his daughter Eileen and son-in-law Tom's home in Wicklow, in his 101st year, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Alice, and loving father of Billy, Maura and Eileen. Deeply regretted by his loving son, daughters, daughter-in-law Mary, sons-in-law Steve and Tom, grandchildren Thomas, Alison, Siobhain, Emmet, Llewellyn, Rhianna and Tom, great grandchildren Matthew, Daniel, Jessica, Kyle, Fionn and Juliette, sister Phil, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Tom rest in peace

Removal from his daughter Eileen's home in Wicklow on Wednesday at 10.30am, to the Church of the Assumption, Ballylanders, Co Limerick, via Cahir, Cappa, Barna Cross, Anglesboro and Ballyfaskin, arriving for funeral Mass at 3pm, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. People are welcome to line the route as Tom's funeral cortège leaves the house. Funeral Mass will be streamed on https://www.facebook.com/events/478622930030092/

House private, please.

Please adhere to government and HSE advice regarding Covid guidelines at all times.

*******

The death has occurred of John Stokes

Of St. Munchin's Street, St. Mary's Park, Limerick

John died at University Hospital Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his family and friends.

May he rest in peace

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Funeral arrangements later

*******

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Dwyer (née Burke)

Of Ballywilliam, Rathkeale and Innishannon, Cork

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Sadly missed by her loving children Pádraig, Carmel, Brian, Áine, John and Michael, their partners, her adored grandchildren Ailbhe, Laoise, Nessa, Rory, Ciara, Holly, Jack and Conor, sister, brothers, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, neighbours, relatives, and friends.

Rest in peace

Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale, via Thomas Street, for those who would like to pay their respects on Wednesday for a family Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government guidelines funeral is for family only.

Live streaming the Funeral Mass is available on https://youtu.be/F-UIOQ-DZPU