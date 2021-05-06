Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, May 6, 2021

The death occurred of Thomas (Tom) Ambrose, (Melview, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Newcastle West, Co Limerick) on 5 May 2021 (retired teacher Clonmel CBS High School, former Mayor of Clonmel, Chairman of South Tipperary County Council, Chairman of the South Eastern Health Board, and UCD Board Member), peacefully in the loving care of the staff at South Tipperary General Hospital. (Predeceased by his parents Nora and Thomas, brother Sean, brother-in-law William O’Gorman, and sister-in-law Pearl (nee McAdam) Thomas will be sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, children Tom, Maria, Kevin, Norah, Siobhan and Patrick, brothers Canon James (Seamus), Patrick and Michael, sisters Kathy, Ann, Teresa and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law Caitriona and Bim, sons-in-law Kevin and Nelson, adored grandfather of Conor, Sarah, Lorcan, Thomas, Zoe-Joan, Stephen and Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, former colleagues and many friends. Tom’s funeral will arrive at Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church at 1.45pm on Sunday, 9th May, for a private Funeral Mass at 2pm which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel.

The death has occurred of Michael (Hawley) Bynres, St. Patrick’s Villas, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick. On 5th May 2021 (unexpectedly) at the University hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving sons Sean, Michael and James, daughter Imogen, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and Lisa, extended family, relatives and friends. Arrival at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell on Saturday, 8th May, for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m., which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM, burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

The death has occurred of Seamus Condon of Ruppullagh, Glenroe, Limerick. Peacefully at his home in his 92nd year, surrounded by his loving family on May 6th, 2021. He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife Maudie, daughters Mary (McCarthy), Regina (Cagney), Josephine, Eileen (Nash) and Anna (O’Donnell), son James, sons in law Conor, Derry, John, Mark, daughter in law Louise. brothers, Fr Liam O.P. (Melbourne, Australia), Fr Sean (California and Limerick) and his sister Mary Hayes (Ballylanders), grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Removal from his home on Saturday 8th of May at 11.30am for funeral Mass at Our Lady Of Ransom Church, Glenroe at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Glenroe Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 25 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to. The funeral Mass will be live streamed.

The death has occurred of Gerard Curtin of Ardnacrohy, Cork Road, Newcastle West, Limerick. Died peacefully on 5th May 2021. Husband of the late Kathleen. Brother of the late Desmond and Joe. Deeply regretted by his brother Tommy, sister Madeline, nephew Larry, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. In accordance with government guidelines a private family Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West this Saturday, 8th May, at 11:30am. A private cremation will take place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Michael Houlihan, Ballaugh, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick and formerly of Lacca West, Ballyduff, Co. Kerry. Passed away peacefully on May 5th 2021 at University Hospital Kerry. Michael is sadly missed by his devoted wife Margaret, children Angela, Richard, Joanne and David, grandchildren Michael, Ciarán, Liam, Ailíse, Saoirse, Lorcan and Cian, son-in-law Seán, daughters-in-law Sandra and Carol, brother Christy, sisters Bernie and Mai (New York), (Michael is predeceased by his brothers John, Pat, Jim and Eddie), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Funeral cortege will depart Michael’s home on Saturday at 10.00 a.m. on route to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery Ballyduff, at 1.00 p.m. approximately.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Keane, Catherine McAuley House, Old Dominic Street, Limerick and late of Tanavalla, Listowel, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on May 6th, 2021, at University Hospital, Limerick. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her cousins, neighbours and Friends. In accordance with H.S.E guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for Kathleen, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Saturday at 11.30.a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, with burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.

The death has occurred of Seamus Kelly of Fanningstown, Crecora, Limerick. Seamus died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary Kelly, daughter Mary Ellen, grandson Dylan, brother Noel, sisters Carmel, Geraldine, Joan, Margie, Maureen and Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours. A private Requiem Mass for family only, will take place at 12.00pm on Sunday (May 9th) in Our Lady, Mother of the Church, Caherconlish. Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Inch St. Lawrence Cemetery, Caherconlish.

The death has occurred of Maurice O'Reilly of Rannock Ave, Kingsbury, London / Knocktemple, Virginia, Co. Cavan / and late of Bruff, Co. Limerick. Suddenly, at St. Marys Hospital, Paddington, London. Aged 51 years. Predeceased by his mother, Anne (nee O'Brien) and his brother Kieran (Mountnugent, Co. Cavan). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Noreen (nee Whelan), his father, Jim, and Siblings, Brendan (Dublin), Marian (Peterborough, U.K.), Michelle (Edinburgh, Scotland) and Declan (Bunratty, Co. Clare), Mother In Law, Helen Whelan (Balscadden,Dublin), brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends both in the U.K. and Ireland.

The death has occurred of David (Davie) Quinn, formerly of Lee Estate, Limerick and Earlsfort Rise, Lucan, Dublin. Peacefully, in the care of Connolly Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Patsy). He will be sadly missed by daughters Mary, Catherine and Christine, son David, sisters Marie and Lizzie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, extended family and large circle of friends. A private Requiem Mass for family only, will take place at 12.30pm on Friday (May 7th) in St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

