Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday May 5, 2021

The death has occurred of Sadie Danaher (née Lane) Ballyagran, Limerick. Widow of the late Colman. Peacefully in Caherass Nursing Home, Croom. Deeply regretted by her son Michael, daughter Florence (Ryan), daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren Robert, Caroline, Michelle, Colman, Nicole, Derek & Stephanie, nine great-grandsons, brother-in-law Brendan, sister-in-law Kay, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Arriving to St. Michael's Church, Ballyagran on Thursday at 12 noon for 12.30 Requiem Mass. Funeral after to Colmanswell Cemetery. Owing to HSE restrictions, the funeral is private.

------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Austin Fitzpatrick, 1 Long Range, Sandmall, Limerick City, Limerick / Croom, Limerick. Late of Carigeen, Croom. On May 4th, 2021, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Previously in the wonderful care of all the staff of Abbott Close Nursing Home, Askeaton. Beloved husband of the late Maura and brother of the late Michael. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughter Lynda (McNamara), son Jerry, sisters Mary and Angela, son-in-law Leo, grandchildren Alan, Belinda, Leo Jr, Maria and Rossum, great grandchildren Zoe and Kyah, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his friends. Rest in Peace

Funeral cortege leaving Daffy's funeral Home in Croom at 11.30am Thursday arriving for 12 noon private family Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church Croom. Burial immediately afterwards in Reilig Mhuire. As per Covid guidelines, while adhering to government directions. Sympathies may be expressed through the Condolence Link below or Mass Cards or sympathies can be posted to Daffy's Funeral Directors, Croom. Mass will be live streamed

------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Christina (Renee) Lewis (née Scales) Clareview Terrace, Sexton Street North, Thomondgate, Limerick City, Limerick. Wife of the late William Lewis and daughter of the late Catherine and Nathanial Scales, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, after a short illness. Survived and deeply missed by her sons Barry and Ken, daughter-in-law Sandra, grandsons Alan, Robert, Cian and Zach, sister Kathleen, nieces, nephews and circle of friends. May She Rest in Peace.

A private Requiem Mass for family and relatives, will take place at 11am on Friday (May 7th) in St. John's Cathedral. Mass will be streamed live. The Funeral Cortège will pass her residence after Mass, enroute to Shannon Crematorium for a private service.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 25 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick. No Flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Christy Moorehouse Mahon, Cork / Kilmallock, Limerick. On May 2nd 2021, tragically and gone to soon, CHRISTY, best friend of Bernie, dear brother of Josephine, Dan and the late Jimmy.

Sadly missed by Bernie and his family, brother-in-law Tony, nieces, nephews, relatives and his large circle of friends both near and far. A private family funeral will take place, in accordance with current guidelines. We thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time. Please leave your personal message for Christy’s family on the condolence section below or through www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie - ‘May he rest in peace’

------------------------------------------------------------------