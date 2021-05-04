Deaths in Limerick - May 4, 2021

The death has occurred of Matthew Moran

Formerly of Hyde Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston and O'Malley Park, Southill.

Matthew passed peacefully in London on Friday, March 26, 2021, surrounded by his loving sons, daughters and families.

Predeceased by his loving wife Bridget, dad Robert, brothers Frank, Raymond, Noel, John, Thomas and Robert, sisters Caroline and Anne.Sadly missed by his mam Mary, sons Matthew, John and Robert, daughters Mary, Bridget, Kathleen, Nancy, Melissa and Stephanie. daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother William, sisters Moira, Helen, Deborah and Sarah, brothers-in-law Gus and William, sister-in-law Marie, aunt Anne Finn, uncle Frankie Hickey, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and many great friends in London and here in Limerick, especially John McCormack.

"Speak of me as you have always done,

Remember the good times, the laughter and fun"

May his Gentle soul rest in peace x

Matthew's Funeral will take place in London on Friday, May 7 at 11am. As family and friends cannot travel to London at this time, there will be a Funeral Mass held here in Limerick on Saturday, May 8in Our Lady of Lourdes church. Mass will be streamed live online at ololparish.ie.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Patrick Tydings

Of Meagher Avenue, Prospect

Patrick, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick, following a very brief illness.

Beloved husband of Margaret and loving father of Valerie and Paul. Sadly missed by his family, adoring grandchildren Killian, Mona Rose and Alfie, son-in-law John Walsh, daughter-in-law Sharon Dudley, brother Denis, sister Ann McNamara, the extended Tydings and Hanley families, friends and neighbours.

May he rest in peace

A private requiem Mass for family and relatives, will take place at 11.30am on Thursday, May 6 in St. Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 25 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street.

*******

The death has occurred of Denis (Dinny) O'Sullivan

Of Ballintubrid, Newcastle West

On May 3m 2021 passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Denis is predeceased by his wife Mary, his parents Con and Josie, and his sister Eileen.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughters, Theresa and Julianne, sons-in-law Cathal and Mike, his sister Mary and brother Paddy. Grandchildren Criona, Conor, Donagh, Daniel and Molly. Brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends and neighbours.

May he rest in peace.

In accordance with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private family funeral mass for Denis will take place in Monagea Church this Wednesday, May 5 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Monagea Cemetery. The funeral cortege will leave Dinny's residence on Wednesday morning at 11.30 am as it travels via Old Barna and Garryduff on route to Monagea Church.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Hospice. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Lynch Undertakers Newcastle West.