Deaths in Limerick - Sunday, May 2, 2021

The death has occurred of Michael Coleman of Cathal Brugha Street, Cashel, Tipperary / Cappamore, Limerick. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Michael, beloved husband of the late Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving family Noreen, Maria, Michelle, Ellen, Mickey and Teresa, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19, Michael’s funeral takes place privately and can be viewed on Monday at 12noon on http://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/

-------



The death occurred of Phyllis Connolly, Tirellan Heights, Galway and Caherline, Limerick on April 29, 2021. Peacefully at St Michael's Hospice, Toronto. Beloved daughter of the late Denis and Mary Bridget Connolly. Predeceased by brother DJ and sister Breda. Sadly missed by her sisters Nancy and Mary, brothers Patrick, Tony and Teddy, nieces brother-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins and friends. Cremation in Toronto. Funeral arrangements later, subject to Covid-19 restrictions.

-------



The death has occurred of Mary McMahon (née Bourke) of Lawndale Drive, Dooradoyle, Limerick. Mary died peacefully, after a short illness, at University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by her loving husband John, dearest sons Michael, Pat, John and Dermot, her nine adored grandchildren, daughters-in-law Lorna, Melinda, Loli and Trish, twin-brother Patrick, sisters Ann, Joan, Therese, Margaret, Pauline, Brigid and Rita, (pre-deceased by her brother John), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. A private Requiem Mass will take place in St. Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle on Tuesday, May 4 at 1pm. Funeral afterwards to Crecora (New) Cemetery. Mass we be streamed live. Mary’s funeral cortege will pass the family home at 12:45pm approximately on Tuesday. Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

-------

The death occurred of Pat Mulcahy of Stylepark, Bruree on May 1, 2021, unexpectedly, at his home. Very deeply regretted by his brothers Jerry and Dan, nephews, nieces, sisters in law, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends. Brother of the late Seamus and John. Funeral cortege leaving Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom, Tuesday at 11.20am, via Hynes Cross and passing his home in Stylepark with arrival at St Peter and Paul's Church, Banogue, for 12 noon funeral Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery as per Covid guidelines while adhering to government directions. Mass will be live streamed.

-------



The death has occurred of Kathleen Wrenn (nee Cronin) of Abbeyfeale, formerly of Kilmanihan, Knocknagoshel and New York. Peacefully, on May 2, 2021, in the loving care of the staff of Our Lady of Fatima Home, Tralee. Predeceased by her beloved husband Maurice, sisters Eileen and Birdie, brothers Dan and Christy, Kathleen will be sadly missed by her loving son Patrick (New York), daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Jamie, Chris and Caroline, sisters Francis (Dublin), Nono (Knocknagoshel), brothers Ted (Waterford), Michael (Killarney), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. A private family Requiem Mass for Kathleen will take place this Wednesday, May 5th, at 11am in The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale, followed by burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel. Live streaming of Kathleen's Requiem Mass will be available on the on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish A Memorial Mass for Kathleen will be celebrated at a later date.