Deaths in Limerick: Saturday May 1, 2021

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Woulfe Gortnagross & formerly of Bridge House, Athea, Limerick. Dick passed away peacefully on 30th April 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents Catherine & Tom, brothers Mossy, Tommy & Patsy, sisters Josie, Kitty & Maizie. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Peg, son Tommy, daughters Eilish (Geoghegan) & Cathy (Collins), sons-in-law Leo & Tom, daughter in law Ann, sisters Birdie, Nancy, Agatha, & Ellen-Ann, brother Neilie, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace

A private family funeral & burial will take place, for immediate family only. Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines current restrictions on funerals is a maximum of 25 people. House Private

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea on Monday (3rd May) at 12 noon, burial immediately after in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea. The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in Condolence Book below.

‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam dílis’

