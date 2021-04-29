Deaths in Limerick - April 29, 2021

The death has occurred (peacefully at Athlunkard Nursing Home) of James (Jim) Hickman of Quarry Hill, Rhebogue, Limerick. Late of Keane’s Bakery.

Beloved partner of Ann (Gaffney) and pre-deceased by his wife Mary and son Mark. Sadly missed by his niece Siobhán, other nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family members only, will take place at St Patrick’s Church, Clare Street on Sunday (May 2) at 11am. Cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

_____________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Anthony's Nursing Home, Pallasgreen) of Michael Hayes of Ballynaclough, Pallasgreen. Lifetime member of Cumann Fine Gael, Pioneers & the Legion of Mary.

Predeceased by his parents Denis & Ellen and his sister Breda. Deeply regretted by his relatives and wide circle of friends

Reposing on Saturday from 6pm to 7.30pm ay Ryan's Funeral Home, Pallasgreen. Funeral Mass, for family only, at 11.30am on Sunday (May 2) in Nicker Church with burial afterwards in Old Pallas Cemetery - click here for live-stream.

_____________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Stephen Foster of Clarke Avenue, Janesboro, Limerick. Formerly of St Munchin's Street, St. Mary's Park and Halls Butchers, William Street and Seamus Butler's Butchers, Upper William Street.

Predeceased by his parents Alfie and Esther and brother John. Very deeply regretted by his brothers Tony, Raymond and Alf; sisters-in-law Terry and Mary; nephews, nieces, grandnephew, grandniece, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro, on Saturday (May 1) at 11am.

Funeral afterwards at Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, County Clare.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association.

_____________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at Caherass Nursing Home) of Alec Cregan of Ballymacrastradeen, Manister, Croom, Limerick.

Beloved husband of late Breda (McCarthy) and father-in-law of the late James. Brother of the late Tony, JJ and Mossie.

Deeply regretted by his sons Stephen, Declan and Diarmuid; daughters Deirdre (Wetherill), Ethel (Brown); son-in-law Jed; daughters-in-law Mairead, Dolgor and Sylvia; grandchildren David, Niamh, Kelly, Lucy, Peter, Ciara, Sinead, Emily, Maeve and Morgan; brothers Austin, Patsy, Arnie and Gerard, sisters Mary (Hayes), Betty (Shanahan), nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Funeral cortege will leave Alec's daughter Ethel's home on Saturday at 11.15am to enable neighbours and friends to pay their respects.

Arriving at St Michael's Church, Mainstear for private family funeral Mass at 12noon with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

_____________________

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) Cotter (née Daly) of Church Street, Milltown, Kerry. Formerly of Lissamore, Ballingarry, Limerick.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Steve. Sadly missed by her loving sons & daughters; Paul, Billy, Kathleen & Agnes, daughters-in-law Ina & Sheila, sons-in-law Donal & Michael, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Funeral Mass, for family only, will take place at 11am on Saturday (May 1) in The Sacred Heart Church, Milltown with burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery - click here for live-stream.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry.

May they all rest in peace