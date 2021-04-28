Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday April 28, 2021

The death has occurred of Patrick Dalton Gortnagross & Knocknagorna, Athea, Limerick. Unexpectedly, on 26th April 2021. Predeceased by his father Willie Joe & brother John. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Mary, son Joseph & daughter Marina, mother Peggy, brother Liam (Ardfert), sister Marie (Mulvihill – Moyvane), brothers-in-law Brendan, Seán, Tom, Cyril & Thomas, sisters-in-law Joan, Delia, Mary & Kathleen, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

A Private Family Funeral & Burial will take place, for immediate family only. Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines current restrictions on funerals is a maximum of 25 people. House Strictly Private. Requiem Mass will take place in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea on Saturday (1st May) at 12 noon, burial immediately after in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.

The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in Condolence Book below. ‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam dílis’

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Bernie McNamara (née Fitzgerald) Garryglass Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick. Bernie, died peacefully, at Milford Care Centre

Very deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters, brothers, sons, daughters, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours. May She Rest in Peace

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place on Thursday (April 29th) at 11.30am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. The funeral cortège will pass the family home in Garryglass Avenue, before Mass at approx. 11.15am.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 25 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Connie O'Dwyer Old Pallas, Pallasgreen, Limerick



Connie O' Dwyer, Glebe View, Old Pallas, Co Limerick. 27th April 2021 at 9 o 'clock, Peacefully at his home. Predeceased by his parents Bridie & Denis, brothers Gerry & Mike. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons Denis & Neil daughter Naomi, brothers Denis & Pat, sister Tina, grandchildren, daughter in law, son in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews nieces, relatives & friends R.I.P.A private Mass will take place on Friday at 11.30 in Nicker Church with burial afterwards in Old Pallas Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on https://churchcamlive.com/nicker-parish/. Mass private please in accordance with HSE guidelines & in the interest of public safety, messages of sympathy can be expressed through the condolence section below and cards & letters can be sent to the Funeral Director.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Eithne FEIGHERY (née née Mc Conn) 'Sancta Maria', Greenpark, South Circular Road, Limerick City, Limerick / Virginia, Cavan and former Lady Captain, Castletroy Golf Club

Eithne died (peacefully) at Thorpe’s Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Kieran P. and dearest mother of Gerard, Ultan and Verona (Mullane). Deeply regretted by her family, son-in-law Donal, grandchildren Kieran and Mark, Emer, Orna and Aoife, Danielle, Ross, Muireann and Cian, great grandchildren Grace, Ben, Niamh and Maeve, brother Ralph, sisters Beda & Doreen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace

Due to the ongoing Government advice on public gatherings, a private family Mass will take place for Eithne at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Ave on Saturday May 1st. at 1.30pm. and will be live streamed (LINK). Funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

Family flowers only ~ donations if desired to St. Vincent de Paul

Those who cannot attend the Requiem Mass; may please leave your personal message through the condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin Funerals.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Daniel Moloney Clonmacken, Limerick. Late of Krups Engineering. April 28th 2021 peacefully at home.

Beloved husband of Patricia. Dearly loved father of Elaine (Cassidy), Dan and Kevin. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Gerard, daughters-in-law Suzanne and Fiona, his beloved grandchildren Ailbhe, Aisling, Deirdre, Colm, Daniel, Mark and Sínead, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his sister Marge and brother John. May he rest in peace.

A private Requiem Mass for family will be held in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin this Friday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Daniel’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed.

In the interests of public health, attendance at Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Noel FLANNERY South Circular Road, Limerick and formerly of Falty, Oldtown, Athlone, Roscommon

Beloved husband of Frieda and loving father of William, Moira and Peter. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, daughter-in-law Maura, son-in-law Colm and daughter-in-law Anna and his grandchildren Cian, Luke, Adam, Rebecca, Inagh and Ariane. Beloved brother of John, PJ and Bridget. Dearly missed by sister-in-law Tina, sister-in-law Deborah Geraghty, brother-in-law Billy Brennan, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many dear friends. Predeceased by his brother Jimmy and sisters Moira, Greta and Kathleen and by brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws. May he rest in peace.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Saturday morning (May 1st ) leaving from the family home at 10.40am to arrive at St Joseph’s Church, O'Connell Avenue for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Those who cannot attend the Requiem Mass; may please leave your personal message through the condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin Funerals.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick Kevin O'Neill, London and formerly of Balline House, Martinstown, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick on the 28th of April 2021. Peacefully in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband of Pauline (nee Kirwan) Dunlavin and father of Paul, Michelle, & Jason; sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, daughter, sons, brother Shane ,Balline, sisters Marion Hanley, Ballingarry, Renee Clifford, Killorglin and Josephine O’Connor, Moycullen, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in law, sister-in-law, brothers-in law, nieces, nephews cousins and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace

Funeral to take place in London at a later date.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------