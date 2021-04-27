Deaths in Limerick - April 27, 2021

The death has occurred of Kathleen Feely (née Hourigan)

Of Bottomstown, Hospital

On April 26, 2021, at St Ita's Community Hospital, Newcastle West. Deeply regretted by her son Brian, daughter, Jacinta, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, sister Phyllis, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Kathleen's funeral Mass will take place at St Mary's Church, Knockainey, on Wednesday at 11.30am, burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral will abide by the current Government restrictions in relation to Covid-19 and gatherings.

*******

The death has occurred of Bob's Hennessy (née Flynn)

Of Barrack Street, Kilfinane

The death has occurred of Bobs Hennessy, née Flynn, on April 26, 2021. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her beloved son Tom and brothers Mikey and Jerry. She was the adored, wife of Neilus, mother of Fiona, Niamh and Seamus, grandmother of Aoibhe, Shona, Emma, Lily, Paddy and Pippa. Greatly missed by her sisters Bid, Em, Sally and Peggy, and her brother Tommy, her son-in-laws Peter and Richard, and daughter-in-law Audrey. Her loss is deeply felt by the Flynn and Hennessy extended families, friends and neighbours.

May she rest in peace

Requiem Mass at 1pm on Thursday April 29, 2021 at St Andrew's Church, Kilfinane with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Unfortunately, due to current Covid Regulations and HSE guidelines a private family funeral will take place.

*******

The death has occurred of Madeline O'Leary (née O'Regan)

Of Gurranekeagh, Kilmallock

Peacefully at her son Patrick's home in Gurranekeagh. Beloved wife of the Late Donal. Predeceased by her sisters Noreen, Sr (Mary) Josephine, brother John, brothers-in-law James O'Leary (Laurencetown) and Dan Mulcahy (Newtown).

Deeply loved mother of Patrick, Josephine (Litchfield), Marie (Rogan), Geraldine (Nolan), and Andrew, Dear sister of Breda (Mulcahy), Patricia (Fitzgerald), and Michael O'Regan, brother-in-law Francis Fitzgerald, sister-in-law Kit O'Regan, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Arriving at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Effin at 12noon on Thursday, April 29. Burial afterwards to the cemetery of Effin.

Our sincere thank you to Blossom Gate Medical Centre and Dr. Elizabeth Murphy for all their care and Ciara Copse of the HSE.

*******

The death has occurred of Michael Shanahan

Of Shannon Banks, Corbally

Formerly of Athlunkard Street, the Bedford Motor Company and Kelly Commercials (DAF)

On April 27, 2021 (peacefully) at home, in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of Eileen and adored father of Karen, David, Niall and Laura and devoted grandfather of Annabelle, Jamie and Charlotte. Sadly missed by his sisters Elizabeth and Ann, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May his gentle soul rest in peace

A private requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street, on Thursday, April 29 at 12pm. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 25 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Mary Moran (née Gallagher)

Of Ballysteen, Askeaton

She died peacefully at St Ita’s Hospital, Newcastle West on Monday, April 26 2021. Predeceased by her loving husband Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her sons Anthony and Donal, daughters in law Ann and Sylvia, grandchildren Patrick, Jamie and Lisa, sister Elizabeth, nephews, nieces, other relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

Remains arriving at St Patrick’s Church, Ballysteen, for funeral Mass at 12noon on Wednesday, April 28. Burial immediately afterwards at Beagh Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 25 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to