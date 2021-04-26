Deaths in Limerick: Monday, April 26

The death has occurred of Gerry Neill, Stenson Park, Farranshone and formerly Balllynanty.

He died, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at University Hospital Limerick, on Saturday 24th April, 2021. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Geraldine, daughters Caroline, Sharon, Breda, Fiona and son Gerald. Much adored grandchildren Ciara, Darragh, Katie, Conor, Callum, Emma, great-grandchildren Chloe, Gavin, Charlie, sister Joan, brothers Pat and Richard, sons in law, nieces and nephews, extended family, all other relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday, 28th April, in St Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand, Limerick, at 12pm, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare, at 2pm.

Mass will be streamed live (to view click here)

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Joseph Cross and Sons, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick. In compliance with HSE Government Guidelines, please ensure that social distancing and public health advice regarding gatherings are adhered to.

Funeral cortège will pass Gerald's residence en route to Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations if desired to https://www.ilfa.ie/

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Patricia McCarthy (née O'Callaghan), Mungret, and formerly of Leap, West Cork.

Peacefully at St. Paul’s Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Dearly loved mother of Mary (Halpin) Seamus and Carol (Lenihan). Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Denis and Tim, daughters-in-law Laura and Tatiana, her grandchildren Peter, Sarah, Isabella, Seamus, Michael, Brian and Garrett, greatgrandchildren Finley, Joseph and Julianne, sisters Mary and Joan, brother Gerald, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephew, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in Peace

A private Requiem Mass for family will be held in Raheen Church, Raheen this Wednesday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Patricia’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed here

In the interests of public health, attendance at Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Jeremiah (Jerry) Hayes, Boherroe, Pallasgreen and late of Stryker - Howmedicia, Raheen.

Jerry died (suddenly) at the Mater Private Hospital Cork

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie, daughters Lisa and Lorraine, grandson Luke, brother John, sisters Mary and Chrissie, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

The Funeral Cortège will leave his residence on Wednesday (April 28th) at 1.30pm en route for a private Requiem Mass for family only, at 2pm in St. Brigid's Church, Dromkeen.

Mass will be streamed live (to view click here)

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 25 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Máire Treasa Geoghegan (Nic Eochagáin), Cliona Park, Moyross and formerly of Ballybeg, Ennis.

Retired teacher of the Salesian National School, Caherdavin, April 25th 2021, peacefully, at Roseville Nursing Home. Predeceased by her sisters Kitty and Nancy and brothers Tommy and John. Sadly missed by her sister Esther, sister-in-law Rhona, brothers-in-law Gerry and Seamus, nieces, nephews, extended family, the Moyross Community and a large circle of friends.

A private Requiem Mass for family will be held this Wednesday (28th April) at 1.00pm in Corpus Christi Church, Moyross, followed by a private cremation service in Shannon Crematorium. Máire Treasa’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on here

May She Rest in Peace

In the interests of public health, attendance at Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of John (Jackie) Broderick, Ballaugh, Abbeyfeale.

Passed away at University Hospital Limerick, following a brief illness, on Sunday, April 25th 2021. Jackie, brother of the late Margaret Rita Hogan, is survived by his niece Eileen, nephew David and his wife Samantha, grand-niece Jessica, grand-nephew David, aunt Maureen, cousins, neighbours and many great friends.

Rest In Peace

A Private Family Funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

Funeral cortege will depart Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday at 10.00 a.m. and travel via New Street, Ballaugh and Mountmahon on route to The Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book on rip.ie or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com.