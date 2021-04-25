Deaths in Limerick: Sunday April 25, 2021

The death has occurred of Breeda Fitzpatrick Yeats Avenue, Kincora Park, Limerick City, Limerick



Breeda Fitzpatrick of Yeats Avenue, Kincora Park, Limerick, died, unexpectedly but peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Saturday 24th April, in University Hospital Limerick, following a very long illness bravely borne. Predeceased by her loving parents Mary and Michael Fitzpatrick. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter and best friend Amy and Amy's partner David, much adored grandchildren Isabel and Macie, sisters Noreen, Marytina, Pauline and Caroline, brothers Denis and Michael, nieces, nephews, extended family, all other relatives, neighbours and many friends, especially those in her dialysis family.

Requiem Mass will take place Tuesday, 27th April, in The Holy Family Church, Southill, at 11am, followed by burial in Mt St Oliver Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed (link to follow). Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Joseph Cross and sons, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick. In Compliance with HSE Government guidelines, please ensure that social distancing and public health advice regarding gatherings are adhered to. Please note that twenty-five people are allowed to attend the requiem Mass.

The death has occurred of Maeve Kelly (née Quinn) Oakview Drive, Ballinacurra, Limerick April 24th 2021 peacefully at home.

Beloved wife of the late Donal. Dearly loved mother of Michael, Jimmy, Don, Colm and Robert. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law, her beloved grandchildren, sisters Ann and Jilly, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her brothers Jimmy and Michael. May she rest in peace.

A private Requiem Mass for family will be held in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road this Tuesday (27th April) at 12 noon followed by burial in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Donation if desired to Milford Hospice and Irish Cancer Society.

In the interests of public health, attendance at Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Stephen Nolan 14 The Cross, Ardagh, Limerick. Died on April 25th 2021, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Stephen, the beloved husband of the late Emily (née Brouder), loving father to Kathleen, Jacqueline, Anthony, Christine and Vincent. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughters, sons, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his sisters Anne, Bridie and Mai, nieces, nephews, sister in law, brother in law, cousins, wide circle of friends and neighbours. May He Rest In Peace

In accordance with government guidelines, a private family funeral Mass will take place in St Molua's Church, Ardagh, this Tuesday, 27th April, at 11.30am and burial after in the local cemetery. Mass will be live streamed, link to follow. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Riedy's Undertakers, Newcastle West.

The death has occurred of Bernard O'Donnell Killuragh, Cappamore, Limerick / Limerick City, Limerick



Bernard O'Donnell died peacefully at Milford Care Centre 23/4/2021, Killuragh, Cappamore, Moyross and formerly of Ballynanty and University of Limerick. Deeply regretted by his ever loving wife Marie, daughter Lisa and sons Brian and Barry, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren Thomas, Abbie, Kayleigh, Zach, Dara, Daniel and Michael, brothers, sisters, brothers in law and sisters in law and a large circle of family and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday 29th April, in St Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand, Limerick, at 11am, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare (1pm). Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Joseph Cross and Sons, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick. In compliance with HSE and government guidelines, please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to. Please note the church and crematorium are limited to twenty-five people.

