Deaths in Limerick: April 24, 2021

The death has occurred of James (Jaimsie) Boland of Gerah, Kilbehenny, Mitchelstown, Cork / Kilbehenny, Limerick. (North London). On April 19th 2021, peacefully, at University College Hospital, London, James (Jaimsie) Boland, Tufnell Park Road, London and formerly of Gerah, Kilbehenny. Beloved brother of Ann, Michael and the late Billy, Jack, Noel, Patsy and Ellen. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister-in-law Margaret, nieces Susie, Siobhan, Sheila and Elaine, nephews Jimmy and Michael, relatives, neighbours and friends. In an effort to follow best practices and guidelines regarding Covid-19, Jaimsie’s funeral will take place privately. Jaimsie’s funeral cortege will leave the Chapel of Rest, Mitchelstown and travel via Gerah to St. Joseph’s Church, Kilbehenny on Saturday (May 1st) morning for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in the church grounds. Jaimsie’s Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/KilbehennyAnglesborough

The death has occurred of Christina [Teenie] Browne (née Cahill) of Limerick Road, Charleville, Cork / Kilmallock, Limerick. Peacefully in the tender and loving care of the staff of Caherass Nursing Home, Croom, beloved wife of the late Bill and dear mother of David, Liam, Breda, Maurice, Gabrielle, Paul and Deirdre. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Reception into Holy Cross Church, Charleville, on Monday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery. In keeping with H.S.E. guidelines Teenie's funeral will be for family. Live streaming on Facebook Charleville Holy Cross parish.

The death has occurred of Ita Corbett (nee O’Sullivan), 4, The Belfry, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. Passed away in the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Ita’s Hospital, Newcastle West on Saturday April 24th 2021. Ita, wife of the late Mick Corbett and mother of the late Patrick and Margaret, is very sadly missed by her daughters Kathleen and Liz, son Mick, daughter-in-law Eileen, brother Ben, sister Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Funeral cortege will depart Ita’s home on Monday at 10.30 a.m. on route to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish Funeral afterwards to Monagea Cemetery via Glenquin and Strand.

The death has occurred of Celine Fehily (nee Leahy) (Leaping Deer, Lemonfield, Crecora, Co. Limerick). Formerly of Omega Avenue, Ballinacurra. April 24th 2021 peacefully in the loving care of her daughter, Jane (Ryder) and her husband Dr. Ronan and their children Paddy, Selena and Meghan. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Jim. Dearly loved mother of Dr. Jim, Harry, Dermot and Jane. Sadly missed by her son-in-law, daughters-in-law, her grandchildren Harry, Ben, Jim, Romy, Avril, Jake, Jessie and Amy, sister Bernice, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. A private Requiem Mass for family will be held in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue this Sunday (25th April) at 1.30pm followed by burial in Old Mungret Cemetery. Celine’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed.

The death has occurred of Pat Gleeson of 25 Cherry Avenue, Caherdavin Lawn, Limerick and late of Fedamore. On April 24th 2021 peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his brother Billy, Steve, Ann, Sr. Agnes, Michael and Fr. Paddy. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Freda, son Brendan, daughters Edwina (O'Connor) and Clodagh (Mulholland), adoring grandchildren Méabh, Mark, Dara, Ronan, Órla and Gráinne, sons in law Damien and Pat, brothers Tom, John, Gerard and Richard, sisters Sr. Jo, Lelia, Carmel and Bríd, brother in law Fr. Brendan Duggan, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends. Remains leaving his home on Monday morning, 26th April, at 11.30am for 12 noon funeral Mass at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin, with burial immediately afterwards in Taylorscross Cemetery, Fedamore. As per Covid guidelines while adhering to government directions, 25 people can be in attendance at the church. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/caherdavin. Mass can be viewed by clicking this Link. The family deeply appreciates all the help, support and wonderful care given to Pat from the Mid-Western Cancer Centre and also the doctors, nurses and staff at Abbeyriver House during his illness.

The death has occurred of Caroline Keane of Maigue Way, Carew Park, Limerick. Died peacefully in the University Hospital Limerick, on Thursday, 22nd April 2021. Caroline is deeply regretted by her loving son Liam, parents Willie and Phyllis, sisters Linda, Pauline, Martina, Regina, Katherine, Dawn, Deirdre and Lorraine, brothers Liam and Gerard, nieces and nephews, all other relatives, neighbours and many friends. A private requiem Mass for family and relatives will take place Wednesday, 28th April, in the Holy Family Church, Southill, at 11am, followed by burial in Mt St Oliver Cemetery. For those unable to attend the funeral, the cortège will pass the residence before Mass, so people can pay their respects. In compliance with HSE and Government Guidelines regarding social distancing and public health advice please adhere.

