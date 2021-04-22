Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, April 22, 2021

The death has occurred of John Coughlan of Smith O'Brien Avenue, Kileely, Limerick. Late of the Good Counsel Nursing Home and formerly of Ranks. John, died (peacefully) at Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by his parents William and Christina, brother William and sister Patricia Hanley. Very deeply regretted by his sisters Gertie Quinlivan and Kitty Molloy, nieces Maria, Maeve, Martina, Deirdre and Fiona, nephews Jude, Mark, John, Cormac, Kieran, Fergal and Conor, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandniece, friends and neighbours. A private requiem Mass, for family only, will take place on Monday (April 26) at 11.00am in St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Mass will be streamed live (to view click here). The funeral cortège will depart the church at 12.00pm approx. and will then travel pass his former residence in Smith O'Brien Avenue, en route to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

------



The death has occurred of Adrian McNamara, Lough Derg Hall, Killaloe, Co. Clare and formerly of St. Patrick's Road Limerick. Peacefully at his son Lee's home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Delores, sons Gary, Dean and Lee, daughters Dawn, Kim and Kevanne; grandchildren Nicole, Jadye, Luke, Katelyn, Rhys, Tori, Tegan, Lexi and Tiernan. Son in law Jeffrey, daughters in law Michelle and Vicky; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Due to the Government restrictions on Covid 19 and the HSE guidelines on public gatherings Adrian's funeral will be private in St. Flannan's Church Killaloe on Saturday the 24th of April at 12pm, followed by burial in New cemetery Ogonnelloe. Funeral will be live streamed.

------



The death has occurred of Thomas McNamara of Ash Avenue, John Carew Park, Limerick city. Late of Howmedica and FAS, Southill House. On April 22 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Breda. Dearly loved father of Liam and Sinead. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Mairead, son-in-law Thom, his grandchildren Aidan, Ciara, Niall, Sean, Thomas and Adam, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. A private requiem Mass for family will be held in St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street this Saturday (24th April) at 10.30am followed by burial in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. In the interests of public health, attendance at requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols.

-------

The death has occurred of Christine Nolan (née Kelleher) of Griffith Avenue and late of Greenmount Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick. Christine, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Noel, daughters Sandra, Caroline, Kay, Christine, Nicola and Lynsey, son David, sixteen grandchildren, sons-in-law Seamie, Peter, Darragh and Anthony, daughter-in-law Annemarie, brother Thomas Kelleher, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. A private requiem Mass, for family only, will take place on Saturday (April 24th) at 2.00pm in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Mass will be streamed live. The funeral cortège will depart the church at 3.00pm approx. and will then travel pass the family home in Griffith Avenue, en route to Shannon Crematorium, for a private family service. House strictly private, please.

------

Denis Walsh, of Mossgrove Avenue, Caherdavin Heights, Limerick, who has been missing since the 9th March 1996 and after 25 years of searching is finally been laid to rest. Beloved son of Denis and Mary. Sadly missed by his parents, sister Anne, brothers Paul, Jim and Michael, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Denis’ funeral cortège will leave the family home in Mossgrove Avenue, on Saturday (April 24th) en route to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin, for a private requiem Mass for family only, at 11.30 am. Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.