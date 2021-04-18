Deaths in Limerick: Sunday April 18, 2021

The death has occurred of Mary Fullerton (née O’Donoghue) Bristol, England and late of Dromroe, Tournafulla, Co. Limerick, died peacefully on the 13th April 2021, in St Peter's Hospice, Bristol. Beloved wife of Eoin, loving mother of Caoimhe and Niamh. Deeply missed and remembered with much love and affection by her sisters Noreen (Walsh), Shivaun (O'Connor), Eileen (Curtin), Ita (O'Rourke), brother Con, mother-in-law Claire, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, uncle, aunt, relatives and a wide circle of friends and neighbours. Funeral service will take place in Bristol at a later date.

Those who wish to offer condolences to the family can do so by leaving a personal message in the condolence book below or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy C/O Harnett's Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hAnam dílis”

--------------------------------------------------------

Alphonsus Christopher (Phonsie) Kennedy (New Street, Limerick). April 17th 2021 peacefully at Limerick University Hosptial.

Son of the late Patrick and Christina. Dearly loved brother of Albert, Helen, Anne, Joan and the late Paddy and Denis. Kind and generous uncle to his nephews, nieces. Sadly missed by his sister-in-law Gwen, extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.

A private Requiem Mass for family will be held in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, this Tuesday (20th April) at 11.30am followed by burial in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be live streamed. Family flowers only donations if desired to St. Vincent de Paul.

In the interests of public health, attendance at Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

----------------------------------------------------------

Mary McGrath (Glenview Terrace, Farranshone, Limerick), April 17th 2021, peacefully, at St. Paul’s Nursing Home. Predeceased by her brother Sean and sister Tess. Regretted by her loving sister Phyllis, brother-in-law Dan, nieces Anne and Brid, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends. May She Rest in Peace

A private Requiem Mass for family will be held in St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand, this Wednesday (21st April) at 12.30pm, followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

In the interests of public health, attendance at Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

----------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Chris O'NEILL Kilbane, Golf Links Road, Castletroy, Limerick. Formerly of IVI Motors, Dock Road, Limerick, Sherkin Island, West Cork & Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Chris died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Gaye, dearest sons Glynn, Mackie & Ross, adored grandchildren Cillian, Robyn, Rose, Gabriella & Ross (Jnr.), daughters-in-law Laura & Caroline, brother Mark, sister Marie, sister-in-law Maureen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass, for family members only, will take place at Our Lady Help of Christian’s Church, Milford on Tuesday, 20th April at 1pm. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium No flowers please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

-------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Breda O'Reilly (née Fitzgerald) late of Sliabh na Mban, Willmount Estate, Janesboro, Limerick



Breda O'Reilly (nee Fitzgerald) late of Sliabh na Mban, Willmount Estate, Janesboro, Limerick, who died on Sunday 18th April, 2021 , surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff of Milford Care Home. Beloved wife of the late John (Jack) O'Reilly late Bank of Ireland, 125,O'Connell Street, Limerick and dearest mother of Geraldine, John, Eileen, Bernard and Margaret. Mother in law to Eddie, Margaret, Conor, Jenny and Chris, beloved grandchildren Ciara, Roisin, Aoife, Cian, Oran, Sean, Jade, Elva, Leah, Jack, Ben and Sam. Much loved sister of the late Sr.Geraldine (LCM), sisters Ann (Wharton), Rita (Brophy) Portlaoise and brother Sony, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

I lionta De go gcastar sin.

A Requiem Mass will take place (family) Wednesday, 21st April 11am, in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro, followed by burial Mt St Oliver Cemetery. For those who are unable to attend and would like to pay their respects the cortège will leave Breda's residence at 10.30am due to arrive for Mass at 10.45am approx. (Wednesday 21st). Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Joseph Cross and sons, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin St, Limerick.

In compliance with HSE Government Guidelines please ensure social distancing and public health advice regarding gatherings is adhered to.

-------------------------------------------------------