Deaths in Limerick - April 17, 2021

The death has occurred of Clairenda O'Gorman (née Dore) of Kilmihill, Kilmallock. Formerly of Kilatal, Ballingarry.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, sons Barry & Noel; daughters-in-law Cristina & Shirley, brother Cyril; nieces Caren & Amy; grandchildren Angela & Alex; cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and large circle of friends.

Arriving at S.S Peter & Paul's Church, Kilmallock on Monday (April 19) for a private Mass at 12noon (click here for live-stream). Burial afterwards in Ballingaddy Cemetery.

Family Flowers Only. Donations in lieu to Milford Hospice.

___________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Michael Fitzgerald of St Patrick’s Villas, Castleconnell. Late of Ballyvarra, Lisnagry.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Noreen; daughters Margaret and Majella; son Peter; sons-in-law David and Allan; daughter-in- law Joanne; grandchildren Peter, Melissa, Michael, Scott, Nicole, and Adam; great grandson Ashton; brothers, sisters, sisters-in- law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Departing from his daughter Mag’s residence in Scanlan Park on Tuesday (April 20) at 10.50am to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Mass will be live-streamed at castleconnellparish.ie and broadcast locally on 106.3FM.

Burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Castleconnell.

May they all rest in peace