Deaths in Limerick - April 16, 2021

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kate) Daly (née Dillon) of Hillview Drive, Caherconlish, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy and very deeply regretted by her sons Eamonn, Timmy, Sean and Patrick; daughters Mary, Nora, Catherine, Tina, Helen and Patricia; sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren; sisters Mary Thursfield and Eileen Simmons, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Kathleen's Funeral Cortège will leave her residence on Sunday (April 18) at 11.45am ahead of a private Requiem Mass at 12 noon in Our Lady, Mother of the Church, Caherconlish - click here for live stream.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

House private, please.

______________________

The death has occurred of Anne Frattaroli of Kincora Park, Limerick city.

Sadly missed by her sons David and Tony; daughter Anne Maria; daughters-in-law Regina and Anna; son-in-law Mike; grandchildren Alana, Tino, Liam, Faith and Hope, brother, sisters, extended family and friends.



Due to current government guidelines a memorial service will take place at a later date.

______________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Michael (Monty) Barrett of Upper Coonagh, Limerick. Late of Howmedica.

Dearest uncle of Anne and sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Requiem Mass, for family members only, will take place at St. John the Baptist Church, Meelick on Monday (April 19) at 12 noon and will be live-streamed here.

Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Alzheimer Society.

______________________

The death has occurred of Maureen O'Keeffe (née Kennedy) of New Road, Athlacca, Limerick. Formerly of Velvetstown, Buttevant and Annascaul, County Kerry.

Beloved wife of the late John and much loved mother of Marie (O'Brien), Séan, Eileen (Williams), Noelle (Cregan), Angela (O'Farrell) and Triona (Neenan); sisters Eileen, Joan, Margaret, Noel and the late Anne; daughter-in-law Eileens sons-in-law John, Eamonn, John, Brian and Paul; her adored grandchildren; brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Maureen's Funeral cortège will leave her home on Sunday (April 18) at 11.30am ahead of Funeral Mass at 12 noon in St. John the Baptist, Athlacca. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Buttevant.

Maureen's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed here.

______________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Michael O'Connor of Cliona Park, Moyross, Limerick. Also known as Sligo Mick.

Deeply regretted by his wife Eileen, daughter Paula, son Martin, daughter-in-law Ita, son-in-law Ger, grandchildren Martin and Sam, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass, private for family only, will take place on Sunday (April 18) at 11am in Corpus Christi Church, Moyross - click here for live-stream.

Michael's funeral cortège will depart the church at 12pm (approx) and will then travel passed the family home in Cliona Park.

A private funeral will take place afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Novas Limerick.

______________________

The death has occurred of Denis O'Leary of Gurrane, Oakpark, Tralee, Kerry. Formerly of Dromcollogher and Athea, County Limerick.

Pre-deceased by his brothers John-Joe and Dermot, sisters Nellie and Mary.

Beloved husband of Kitty and devoted father of Jerry, Tom, Helen and Denise.

Deeply regretted his wife, sons, daughters, sisters Carmel and Nancy; grandchildren Aisling, Robert, David, Owen, Katie, Ellen, James, Daniel and Adam; great-grandchild Oisín, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will be held for Denis with the Requiem Mass taking place in Our Lady and St Brendan's Parish Church, Tralee on Monday (April 19) at 10.30am - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in Kilconly Cemetery, Gullane West, Ballybunnion.

House Private Please.

______________________

The death has occurred of Noreen Von Allworden (née O'Connell) of Adelaide, Australia. Formerly of Ballinacurra, Hospital, Limerick.

Predeceased by her parents Michael and Kitty O'Connell; husband Lou, son Michael; sisters Una Cannon, Imelda Ryan, Monica Noonan; brothers Michael, Denis and John O'Connell.

Survived by her children Denis, Pauline and Tony; sister Pauline Ryan, brother Benny O'Connell, son in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, nieces and nephew, relatives and many friends.

Funeral will take place on Tuesday (2.30am Irish Time) at St Peter Claver Catholic Church, Adelaide - click here for live-stream.

May they all rest in peace