Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, April 15, 2021

The death has occurred of Ted Creagh, Uxbridge, Middlesex, England and formerly of Ballanihown, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick and of 33rd Battalion (Congo and Curragh Camp). On April 9th 2021. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Jennifer and Karen, son Steven, heartbroken sisters Ann, Helen, Peggy and Sheila, brother Patsy and his wife Mary, nephews Kevin, Darren and especially Gerry and wife Mary, and Mike Tracy, other nephews, nieces, especially Sidney, grandchildren Robyn, Paige and Charlie, great-grandchildren, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends. Ted's Funeral Service will take place on Thursday April 29th at Brakespear Church Ruislip, England at 11am. A memorial Mass will be celebrated in Kilmallock at a later date.

The death has occurred of Anne Fahey of Lansdowne Park, Ennis Rd, Limerick City / Whitegate, Clare. Anne, formerly of Gweeneeney, Whitegate, passed away peacefully at St. Camillus's Nursing Home, Limerick. Sadly missed by her loving sister Mary, brothers Tom and Harry, sisters-in-law Mary Margaret and Pam, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to current HSE and government guidelines a private funeral Mass will take place in St. Flannan's Church, Whitegate on Friday, April 16th, at 11.30 am with burial afterwards in Clonrush Cemetery. Anne's funeral Mass will be streamed live on http://funeralslive.ie/anne-fahey/.

The death has occured of Mary Hanley, Finnoe, Ballyhahill, Co. Limerick. Peacefully on April 14th 2021, at Milford Hospice. Predeceased by her brother Tom. Sadly missed by her cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends. A private requiem Mass will take place on Friday (16th April) in the Church of Our Lady of the Visitation, Ballyhahill, at 5pm. Burial afterwards in Kilcolman Cemetery. All in accordance within Government and H.S.E guidelines and a limit of 10 people. Mary's funeral cortège will pass her home after Mass en route to Kilcolman Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eddie Stanley of Dalgaish Park, Moyross, Limerick City. Formerly of O’Driscoll’s Bar, Corbally. Eddie died, suddenly, at home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, dearest children Sharon, Ed and Siobhán, adored grandchildren Martha, Alice and Clara, daughter-in-law Josephine, brother Ger, sisters Anne and Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass, for family members only, will take place at St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Saturday, 17th April at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

