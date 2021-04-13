Deaths in Limerick - April 13, 2021

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Coughlan

Of the Treaty Cafe, 13 Nicholas Street, Limerick City

Husband of the late Teresa (Nee Hogan) and father of the late Richard, Fiona Prior and Natasha. Very deeply regretted by his son John, daughters Miriam and Siobhan, sisters Bridget and Dolores, brother Brendan, daughters-in-law Erin and Sandra, son-in-law Paddy, grandchildren Mellissa, Shane, Richard, Mark, Fiona, Catherine and Stacey, the extended Coughlan and Hogan families.

May he rest in peace

A private requiem Mass, for family only, will take place on Thursday, April 15 at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street.

Mass will be streamed live at https://youtu.be/KLq8PZ8-5PQ.

Richard's funeral cortège will depart the Church at 1pm approx. and will then travel pass the Treaty Cafe, Nicholas Street, funeral thereafter to Shannon Crematorium for a private family service.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Kevin Fitzpatrick

Of Parnell Place, Parnell Street

Formerly of Quarry Road, Thomondgate

Suddenly, at his residence

Predeceased by his father Gerard and brother Gerard. Very deeply regretted by his daughters Ailish and Ava, mother Polly, sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, other relatives and large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

A private funeral will take place.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Focus Ireland.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Annette Graham Sherlock

Of the Ennis Road, and Janesboro

Late nursing staff, Bawnmore). On April 12, 2021 suddenly. Dearly loved mother of Eoin, Conor and Fiona. Loving Nan to Lauren, Isabelle, Sophie, Hailie, Eli and Emilia and the late Rhea. Predeceased by her brother Gerard. Sadly missed by her son-in-law Emmett, daughter-in law Caroline, brother Brian and sister Lorraine, sister-in-law Sandra, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

A private requiem Mass for family will be held in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, this Friday, April 16 at 11.00am followed by a private cremation service in Shannon Crematorium.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://www.ourladyoftherosaryparishlimerick.ie/web-cam/

In the interests of public health, attendance at requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Margaret McCarthy

Of Cliona Park, Moyross and Askeaton

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick

Very deeply regretted by her sons Michael, Sandy and Lee-Roy, daughters Kim and Nikki, grandchildren Tylor, Jack, Charlie, Alex, C.J., Sherelle and Olivia, sons-in-law Mark Quinn and Jason Blake, daughter-in-law Lisa Byrnes, sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

A private requiem Mass, for family only, will take place on Saturday, April 17 at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Askeaton. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Mhuire, Askeaton.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of William (Billy) O'Sullivan

Of Woodlawn Park, Ballysimon Road

On April 13, 2021, unexpectedly, but very peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of Geri, dearly loved father of Gillian and Emma. Predeceased by his sister Peggy. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Ken, Emma's partner John, adoring grandchildren Shane, Kate and Luke, brothers Sean (Germany), Tony and Brendan, sisters Mary and Noreen, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives, wide circle of friends particularly those in Claughaun GAA Club and his life long friend Mickey Graham and kind neighbours.

May he rest in peace

A private requiem Mass, for family only, will take place on Friday, April 16 at 11am in St. John's Cathedral.

Mass will be streamed live at https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral

Billy's funeral cortège will depart the Church at 12 noon approx. and will then travel pass the family home in Woodlawn Park, en route to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.