Deaths in Limerick: Sunday April 11, 2021

The death has occurred of Paul Hannan Church Road, Raheen, Limerick. Paul died peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick, Saturday, 10th April 2021. Husband of the late Noreen and father of the late Paulie. Deeply regretted by his sons John, Pat,Emmet and Jason,daughters Cora, Anne, Ber, Norrie, Eiranne and extended family, brother in law Bernie, grandchildren, great -grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass (family only) will take place in St Nessan's Church, Raheen, Wednesday, 14th April, at 11.30am with burial afterwards Castlemungret Cemetery.Mass will be live streamed on churchservicestv.mcrparish

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Joseph Cross and Sons, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

In compliance with HSE Government Guidelines please ensure that social distancing and public health advice regarding gatherings are adhered to.

Family flowers only,donations if desired to Milford Care Centre. MAY HE REST IN PEACE

------------------------------------------

------------------------------------------