Deaths in Limerick - April 9, 2021

The death has occurred of Mary Lynch (née White) of Birmingham, England and formerly of Glenagore, Athea.

Wife of the late Seán, Mary will be deeply missed and remembered by her sons Jimmy, John and Michael; daughters Margaret, Marie and Joan, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

A private family funeral and burial will take place in Birmingham at a later date.

A memorial Mass will take place in St Bartholomew’s Church, Athea this Sunday (April 11) at 10.30am - click here for live-stream.

_______________________________

The death has occurred of Francis (Frank) Moore of South Ockendon, Essex, England. Formerly of O'Donoghue Avenue, Janesboro, Limerick. Late of the RAF and NHS England.

Deeply missed and forever loved by his wife and best friend Indrani; loving daughters Natasha and Siobhain; cherished sons-in-law Carl and Scott and much loved grandchildren Sophie, Ruby, Noah, Millie and Francis.

Frank will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his sisters Noreen, Breda, Catherine, Patricia, Peggy, Reena, Mary and Joan; brother Tony and his many loving sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews and wide circle of friends in Ireland, UK, Trinidad and Tobago and around the world.

Predeceased by his parents Mary and Francis Moore (O'Donoghue Avenue, Janesboro) and brother of the recently deceased Geraldine O'Connor (nee Moore).

Messages of sympathy may be expressed via Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Funeral Arrangements later.

_______________________________

The death has occurred of Matthew (Matty) Foley of Cloughnadromin, Ballysimon, Limerick. Late of Matt Foley Plant Hire.

Survived by his wife Carmel; sons Tony, Matt, John, Paul and Dan; daughters Laura, Kate and Joanne; sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Matthew's funeral cortege will depart from his home on Sunday, April 11, at 11am to arrive at St Nicholas' Church, Boher, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery.

House private please.

_______________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at The Park Nursing Home) of Margaret Bennett (née Shine) of Fitzhaven, South Circular Road, Limerick. Pre-deceased by her brother Tom.

Beloved wife of the late Clement Noel and much loved mother of Geraldine, Michael, Elaine, Miriam, Damien and Declan.

Margaret will be sadly missed by her loving children, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and circle of friends.

A private Mass, for family only, will take place at St John’s Cathedral at 12 noon on Wednesday (April 14). Funeral afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

Click here for live-stream of the Funeral Mass.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

May they all rest in peace