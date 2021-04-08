Deaths in Limerick: April 8, 2021

The death has occurred of Gordon Kendrick

Of Delmege Park, Limerick City

Late of Delmege Park and West Midlands, Britain.

Gordon, died suddenly, at his residence.

Deeply regretted by his wife Jacqueline, daughters Teresa and Marie, grandchildren, sons-in-law, other relatives, friends and his beloved dog Ruby.

“Forever at rest"

Departing Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Saturday, April 10 at 12.15pm approx. en route for a private cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium, at 1pm.

House private, please.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the ISPCA

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Kathleen Morrissey (née O’Rourke)

Of Yewson, Nenagh and Bruree

Late of Ballynaught, Bruree. Suddenly but peacefully at home. Predeceased by her beloved husband Billy. Deeply regretted by her loving family daughter Bernie and son Martin, grandson Dara, sisters Lil (Hynes) and Nellie (Carkill), brother Tom, sisters-in-law Mary, Delma and Phil, brothers-in-law Donal and Noel, nieces and nephews, cousins neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Kathleen rest in peace

Due to current regulations regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place. Remains arriving for Requiem Mass this Saturday to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard, Silvermines. Those who would have liked to attend, but cannot may view the livestream on nenaghparish.ie or on radio 106.2 FM.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

*******

The death has occurred of Sean (John F.) Murray

Of Garrylucas, Ballinspittle, Cork and Patrickswell

On April 8, 2021 peacefully in the presence of his family and in the excellent care of Haven Bay Care Centre, Kinsale. Sean (John F.) (Retired An Garda Síochána and SFO), beloved husband of Mary (nee Lynch) and loving father of Billy, Kathleen (O'Donovan) and Sarah (Fitzgerald).

Sadly missed by his loving wife, family, brothers and sisters Bridie, Michael, Josephine, Willie, Lily, Nuala and Gerard, daughter-in-law Pam, sons-in-law Danny and Paul, grandchildren Joseph, Aaron, John, Robert, Tamzin, Martha and Jean, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and his large circle of friends and colleagues.

In accordance with government and HSE guidelines, Sean's Funeral will take place privately.

House private please.

Sean's funeral cortège will leave his home on Saturday at 1.30pm approx. en route to Holy Trinity Church, Ballinspittle for a private requiem Mass at 2pm which will be livestreamed on www.corklivestream.com. After the funeral Mass, Sean's Cortège will proceed to the Grotto for prayers and travel via Ballinadee to St Patrick's Cemetery, Bandon for a private burial. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines along the route.

*******

The death has occurred of Gary Murphy

Of Ahawilk, Feohanagh

Formerly of Brighton, Britain. Gary passed away, suddenly, at University Hospital Limerick on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Gary is predeceased by his father Daniel and his brother Patrick. Gary will be sadly missed by his wife Kate, his mother Bridget, his brothers Michael, Peter and Kevin and his sister Elizabeth, brother-in-law Bim, sisters-in-law Su and Katy, nephews and nieces, cousins and extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace

Due to current restrictions, a private family cremation will take place at Shannon Crematorium on Monday, April 12, at 3pm.