Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday April 7, 2021

The death has occurred of Margaret (Nancy) CREAGH (née Geoghegan) Glasgow Park, Limerick City, Limerick



Nancy died peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late John, and dearest father of Tom, Brendan & the late Fergus. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughter-in-law Catherine, grandchildren Alice, Sarah & Ethan, sister Máire-Treasa, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to the ongoing Government advice on public gatherings, a private family Mass will take place for Nancy at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro on Friday April 9th at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

Those who cannot attend the Requiem Mass; may please leave your personal message through the condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin Funerals.

-----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Margaret (Margie) RYAN Glenview Drive, Shelbourne Road, Limerick City, Limerick Late of O’Mara Bacon Co.

Margie died peacefully after a long illness, bravely borne, in the wonderful care of the staff at Carrigoran Nursing Home. Pre-deceased by her parents Patrick and Margaret. A dearly loved cousin and a friend to many. Very deeply regretted by all her relatives including the Lowry and MacNamara families, her great friends and kind neighbours.

Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Friday (April 9th) at 11am and will be streamed Live. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre - Rest in peace.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolence section (below), through the death notice section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

-----------------------------------------