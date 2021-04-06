Deaths in Limerick - April 6, 2021

The death has occurred of Tom Barrett of Ballylahive, Newcastle West. Late of White Plains, New York and St Catherine’s Nursing Home, Newcastle West. Died peacefully in the care of the staff at the Trauma Ward, University Hospital Limerick, on Easter Sunday, April 4th, 2021. Tom is predeceased by his wife Mary (nee Drohan) and his brothers and sisters. He is deeply regretted by his sister and brothers, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of family and friends in Ireland and America. In accordance with government guidelines, a private family funeral Mass will take place at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West, this Thursday, 8th of April, at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-obasgftZCg

The death has occurred of John Dillon, Ballinteer and formerly of Caherconlish and U.C.D. On 5th of April 2021 (peacefully) in St Vincent's University Hospital. Will be deeply missed and remembered with much love and affection by his beloved wife Pauline, daughter Bernadette, son Enda, son-in-law James, daughter-in-law Pauline, his cherished grandchildren Linda, Jamie, Gary, Ava, Alannah and Moya, great grandchildren Jayden, Sienna and Reece, brother Thomas, sisters Eileen and Kathleen, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours. Due to current restrictions a private family funeral will take place on Thursday morning (8th of April) at 11am which may be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-john-the-evangelist-church-ballinteer.

The death has occurred of Michael O'Loughlin, Ballinagrana, Kilteely, Co. Limerick. On 5th April 2021. Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Pre deceased by his wife Brenda and brother Andrew. Sadly missed by his son Declan, daughter Clodagh and close friend Marie, brothers James and Brendan, sisters Colette and Mary, grandchildren Evan and Ben, brothers in law, sisters in law, cousins relatives and a wide circle of friends. The funeral cortège will leave his home at 11 o' clock on Wednesday for a private mass at 11.30 in Kilteely Church with burial afterwards in Kilteely Cemetery. Mass and house private please in accordance with HSE guidelines and in the interest of public safety.

The death has occurred of Pawel PILICHOWSKI of Blackthorn Drive, Caherdavin. Formerly of Gryfów Śląski, Poland. Pawel died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Pre-deceased by his parents Eugeniusz and Janina. Sadly missed by his son Dawid, sister Anna, niece Milena, special friends Tomasz, Krzysztof, Maja and other family and friends in Poland and Ireland. In-line with current guidelines the funeral will be private for family only, but people wishing to show support may line the street, outside Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday April 8th at 3.30pm approximately. Please observe social distance.

The death has occurred of Siobhán Shanahan (née Brosnan) of Adare, Limerick / Ballybunion, Kerry. Beloved and devoted wife of Patrick. Siobhán is pre-deceased by her sister Eileen and parents, Mossie and Joan Brosnan of Ballybunion. She will be dearly missed by her soulmate, Patrick, loving sister, Mary, dear brother, Billy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, Jennifer and Kieran, Diarmuid and Hannah, uncle, Stevie Brosnan, aunts, Kathleen Myers and Mary Savage, extended family, friends, kind neighbours and her wonderful colleagues at University Hospital, Limerick. In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, please ensure that social distancing and public health advice regarding gatherings are adhered to. As a consequence house is strictly private, please. Siobhán's funeral cortège will leave her home in Adare on Thursday, April 8th, at 11am, travelling along the N69, turning left at Horan's Cross, through Shanagolden, right at Cosgrave's Cross, through Glin and Tarbert, turning left in Ballylongford, through Lisselton and onward to St. John's Church, via East End, Main St and Church Rd, Ballybunion. A private Requiem Mass will take place at 1pm, followed by burial in Killehenny Cemetery. Should you wish to share in the Requiem Mass for Siobhán please go to www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion.