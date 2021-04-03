Deaths in Limerick - April 3, 2021

The death has occurred of Mary Byrne (née Hanrahan) of Valleymount, Wicklow. Formerly of Kilmallock, Limerick.

Wife of the late Eamonn and mother of Patrick, Bernard and Eamonn.

Dearly missed by her family; Patrick’s partner Lorraine; grandchildren Danny, Charlie and Ava; sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral, for family only, on Easter Monday (April 5) in St Joseph’s Church, Valleymount at 11am followed by burial in Baltyboys Cemetery.

_____________________

The death has occurred (Ard Na Rí Nursing Home, Bruff) of Jimmy Hennessy of Forest View, Kilfinane, Limerick.

Predeceased by his wife Tess and brothers Paddy and Willie. Dearest father of Ber (Heelan) and Siobhán (Toale); grandad to Sean (UK), James (Thailand), Conor, James and Brian.

Sadly missed by his sisters Peggy (McNelis), Brid (Grogan) and her husband Brian; brother Neilus and his wife Bobs; sister-in-law Phil; sons-in-law John and Pearse; devoted nieces and nephews; dear Irene, the extended Hennessy and O’Donnell families, friends and neighbours.

Jim will leave McCarthys Funeral Home, Kilfinane on Easter Sunday (April 4) to arrive at St Andrew's Church, Kilfinane for Requiem Mass, for family only, at 2pm with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.



The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed (link to be confirmed).

_____________________

The death has occurred of Des Fitzgerald of Bengal Terrace, Old Cork Road, Limerick city. Late of Castleisland, Adare and Limerick Fire and Rescue.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Elaine; daughters Aisling and Lynn; son Eoghan; parents David and Hazel Fitzgerald; parents-in-law Mary and Ray O'Doherty; brothers Gareth and Kevin; brothers-in-law James and Ray; sister-in-law Angie, niece Emma and nephew Ruadhri and all other relatives neighbours and friends.

A private requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St John's Cathedral, on Thursday (April 8) at 11am with burial afterwards in Mt St Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

_____________________

The death has occurred of Brigid (Bridie) O'Gorman (née Culhane) Avaheen, Feenagh, Limerick.

Predeceased by her loving husband Jerry. Sadly missed by her sons Bill, Neilus and Aidan; daughters Joan and Deirdre; daughters-in-law Mary, Mairead and Joanne; sons-in-law Jerry and John; grandchildren Leanne, Tony, James, Gerard, Joanne, John, Chloe, Sean, Becky, Aisling, Grace, Conor, Lucy and Emma; great-grandchildren; brothers Michael, Con and Denis; sisters Kate and Margaret; sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal from her home on Easter Monday (April 5) at 11.30am to St Ita's Church, Feenagh, for private Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Feenagh Cemetery.

Brigid's Funeral Mass will be broadcast on 105.1FM for those within one mile of Feenagh Church.

May they all rest in peace