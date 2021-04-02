Deaths in Limerick - April 2, 2021

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Christina Price (née Cronin) of Quinpool, Parteen, Clare. Formerly of Hennessey Avenue, Killeely, Limerick.

Beloved wife of Paddy and dearly loved mother of Patrick, Ita and Tracy. Predeceased by her brother Pat.

Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Yi, sons-in-law Brian and Martin; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place at St Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand, Limerick on Easter Monday (April 5) at 10.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

__________________________

The death has occurred of Maeve O'Donoghue (née Keely) of Greenfields, Rosbrien, Limerick. Originally of Rushbrooke, Cobh, County Cork.

Beloved wife of the late Jim and dearest mother of Johnny, Jamie, Laura and the late Noel. Grandmother to Hannah, Oran, Fiach, Saorlaith and the late Lily.

Sadly missed by her loving children and grandchildren; son-in-law Liam; daughters-in-law Helen and Agnieszka; sister Deirdre, brother Shane, other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family members only, will take place at St John’s Cathedral on Easter Monday, (April 5) at 10 am and will be live-streamed here.

Maeve’s Funeral Cortege will leave her family home at 9.40am on Monday for neighbours and friends.

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Milford Palliative Care Team.

House strictly private.

__________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Michael (Mick) Meade of Shanagolden, Limerick. Late of Limerick City and County Council.

Beloved Son of the late Ellen and John Meade. Predeceased by brother John-Joe and sons Oliver and Brendan.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Moira; daughter Helena and sons Pa, Kieran, Shane, Senan and Evan; brother-in-law Denis and his wife Mary; sister-in-law Nora-May son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Senan’s Church, Shanagolden at 12 noon on Easter Sunday (April 4) with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

__________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice, Cork) of Colm Lynch (O'Loingsigh) of Tara Lawn, Glasheen, Cork. Formerly of Grange, Kilmallock, Limerick. Retired Principal of Glasheen Boy’s National School, Cork.

Dearly loved husband of Kathleen (née Whyte) and much loved father of Tomás, Damien, Eimear and Aideen. Loving brother of Bina, Aidan and the late Kevin.

Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, brother, sister, daughters-in-law; Rebecca and Indrani; sons-in-law Cillian and Nigel, his 12 grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place at the Church of the Descent of the Holy Spirit, Dennehy's Cross, Cork at 2pm on Tuesday (April 6) - click here for live stream.

Family flowers only please, donation’s in lieu to RNLI.

__________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at St John's Hospital) of Celine Jackson (née Danford) of Lee Estate, Island Road, Limerick city. Formerly of Keyes Row, the Abbey.

Predeceased by her loving husband Morgan and sons Joseph and Gordon. Very deeply regretted by her daughter Shirley; brother John Danford; grandchildren Colin, Ian and Sylvia; son-in-law Christy, daughter-in-law Alice, other relatives and friends.

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place on Tuesday (April 6) at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street.

Celine's funeral cortège will depart the Church at 12 noon (approximately) and will then travel pass the family home in Lee Estate, and proceed to Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace