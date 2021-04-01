Deaths in Limerick - April 1, 2021

The death has occurred of Cornelius (Con) Colbert of Foxfield Road, Raheny, formerly of Athea, Co Limerick and Kill, Co Kildare. On 31st March 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his devoted wife Anne, beloved sisters Teresa, Breda and Nora, daughters Clare, Kathy and Anne-Marie, sons Paul, Andy, John, Mark, Connie, and his loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, relatives and friends. Due to the current Government restriction a private family funeral will take place on Saturday, April 3rd, in St. John the Evangelist Church, at 10am this service will be live streamed on https://kilbarrackfoxfieldparish.ie followed by burial in Balgriffin Extension Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Martin (Marty) Hayes, 21 Vartry Close, Raheen / Clarina. Formerly of Tervoe, Clarina, Co. Limerick. After a short illness, bravely borne with grace and dignity, Marty, son of Breda and Martin and dearest brother of Fiona, Niamh, Colm and Éadaoin. Sadly missed by his loving sister-in-law, brother-in-law, niece and nephews, uncles, aunts, treasured friends and loyal and caring neighbours. Funeral Liturgy will take place tomorrow, Good Friday, 2nd April, in St Joseph's Church, Ballybrown at 12 noon for family members. Burial afterwards in Kilkeedy Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Fr James Murphy C.Ss.R. (late of Redemptorists, Limerick) on March 31st in Milford Care Centre. Mourned by his Redemptorist Community; brothers Martin and Andrew; sisters Kathleen, Helen, Sr Adrian (LCM, South Africa); sisters-in-law Marie, Agatha, Carol and Breda; his brother-in-law Richard; nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and a great-grandnephew. Removal of Fr Jim’s remains from the Monastery to the Church at Mount St Alphonsus on Easter Sunday at 6.30pm; Mass on Easter Monday at 10am, followed by a private funeral. Attendance at the Mass on Monday is restricted to immediate family and Redemptorists. Funeral Mass will be streamed on www.novena.ie

The death has occurred of John William (Billy) Noonan of Cornagarrow, Drung, Cavan / Garryowen, Limerick. Died 1st April 2021, peacefully, in the loving care of his family at his residence. Will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, his daughter Sinéad (Eamonn), his son Liam (Emily), his adored grandchildren Molly, Bryony, Rosie and Jenna, brothers Alec, Gerard, Christopher, Declan and Brendan, sister Marian, mother in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. House strictly private at all times please. Funeral arrangements later.

