Deaths in Limerick - March 30, 2021

The death has occurred of Margaret Bennett (née Shine)

Late of Fitzhaven, South Circular Road

Margaret died peacefully in the loving and compassionate care of Noreen O’Brien and her dedicated team at The Park Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Clement Noel, pre-deceased by her brother Tom, and much loved mother of Geraldine, Michael, Elaine, Miriam, Damien and Declan. She will be sadly missed by her loving children, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and circle of friends.

Rest in peace.

Due to the ongoing government advice on public gatherings, a private family Mass will take place for Margaret at St. John’s Cathedral. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

The funeral date is still to be confirmed.

Those who would have liked to attend the Requiem Mass; but due to current restrictions cannot, may visit https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral to view a live stream.

Tributes can be left at www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin Funerals.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice

*******

The death has occurred of Anne Carroll (née Power)

Of Fort Middle Colmanswell, Charleville

After a brief illness, in Milford Care Centre. Pre-deceased by her partner John Daly (Croom). Deeply regretted by her sister Tess (Bowles), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to HSE restrictions, Mass will be private. Arriving at 11.30am on Wednesday to St. Colmanswell Church for 12noon Requiem Mass. Funeral after to adjoining cemetery. Messages may be left by post to O’Malley Funeral Directors, Main Street Charleville.

*******

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) King

Of Lilac Close, Newcastle West

Late of London.

Husband of the late Elizabeth.

Survived by his sister Eileen, brother Karl, nephew, nieces, neighbours and his friends.

May he rest in peace

Private cremation to take place.

*******

The death has occurred of Eugene Cleary

Of Cush, Martinstown, Kilfinane, Limerick

On March 28.

Peacefully in the loving care of Milford Care Centre. Son of the late Edmund and Margaret Cleary. Predeceased by sisters, Joan, Mary, Peg, Kathleen and Helen, brothers Mossie, Edmond and James. Beloved brother of Liam, Marie, Pat and Mike. Sadly missed by nieces, nephews, sisters in law, brothers in law, kind neighbours and friends.

Due to government restrictions a private funeral mass will be held at St Andrews Church Kilfinane at 11am Wednesday March 31. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

*******

The death has occurred of Breeda Twohig (née Ryan)

Of Oldtown, Hospital and Ballinskelligs, Kerry

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick on March 29, 2021. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, daughters Sinéad, Siobhán, Grace and Kate, grand-daughters Saoirse and Elisha, brothers Tony, Timmy, Jimmy and Eamon (Ryan), son-in-law Peter, aunts, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family and large circle of friends.

Rest in peace

Funeral Mass on Thursday at St John the Baptist Church, Hospital, at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current government restrictions regarding Covid-19, Breeda's funeral will be private but may be accessed virtually through the web-link below.

https://youtu.be/et_gI3Gkvz0