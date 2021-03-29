Deaths in Limerick: Monday, March 29, 2021

The death has occurred of Sean O'Malley, Abbeycourt, Fr Russell Rd, & formerly of Brittas, and O’Malley-Griffin (Brokers) DAC.

Sean passed peacefully at his home in Abbeycourt on Monday 29th March surrounded by his loving sons and daughters and under the kind, gentle care of his carers Sherra & Edith

Predeceased by his loving wife Anne (nee Ryan), sons John & Paddy and brothers Denis, Diarmuid & Eamon

Sadly missed by his sons Denis & Eamon, daughters Kathleen, Anne, Maria, Breda & Carmel, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, his many grandchildren, his brother Paddy, sisters-in-law Bríd & Kitty, nephews, nieces, extended family, great neighbours and many friends

Go gently dad to be with mum, John & Paddy – Rest now in peace

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines the funeral mass will be limited to 10 people

Requiem Mass will be live streamed at 11.30am, on Wednesday, 31st March 2021 from St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Ave, Limerick with burial afterwards in Kilkeedy Cemetery, Ballybrown which can be viewed here.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this time. Personal message of condolences for Sean’s family can be expressed on the condolences section on rip.ie Donations in lieu of flowers to Milford Nursing Home

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Matthew Moran, Kilburn, London, England. Formerly of Hyde Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston and O'Malley Park, Southill.

Matthew passed peacefully in London on Friday the 26th of March 2021, surrounded by his loving sons, daughters and families.

Predeceased by his loving wife Bridget, dad Robert, brothers Frank, Raymond, Noel, John, Thomas and Robert, sisters Caroline and Anne. Sadly missed by his mam Mary, sons Matthew, John and Robert, daughters Mary, Bridget, Kathleen, Nancy, Melissa and Stephanie. daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother William, sisters Moira, Helen, Deborah and Sarah, brothers-in-law Gus and William, sister-in-law Marie, aunt Anne Finn, uncle Frankie Hickey, nieces, nephews, extended family, Relatives & many great friends in London and here in Limerick, especially John McCormack.

"Speak of me as you have always done, Remember the good times, the laughter and fun"

May his Gentle soul rest in peace x

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Funeral Arrangements Later

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Isla Carroll, Jamestown, Effin.

It is with great sadness that Patrick and Rachel announce the death of their darling baby daughter Isla.

Baby Isla will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her heartbroken parents, her grand parents Chris and Tom Barrett, Michael and Teresa Carroll, her aunts, uncles, aunts-in-law, uncles-in-law and cousins.

Mass of the Angels will take place for baby Isla privately for family.

The family greatly appreciate your understanding and co -operation at this very difficult time.

Messages of sympathy, support and comfort for Isla's mum, dad and family may be left in the condolence section on rip.ie

In God's arms you can gently rest baby Isla

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Donna Bennis, Westbury, Corbally.

Donna, died (suddenly) at her residence.

Beloved daughter of Declan and Maureen. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Rebecca and Alysha, sister Amanda, grandmother Mary Dunne, aunts, uncles, cousins and large circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St. Nicholas' Church, Westbury, on Wednesday (March 31st) at 11am.

Mass will be streamed live (to view click here)

Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.