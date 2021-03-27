Deaths in Limerick - March 27, 2021

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Callaghan (née O'Connor) of Lower Gerald Griffin Street,Limerick. Died peacefully on Saturday 27th March 2021 in Milford Care Centre. Kathleen was late of Salvia Court, Keyes Park and Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick. Deeply regretted by her loving son Terence and loving daughters Vicky and Angela. Will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, sisters Eva and Nora, brothers Paddy and Christy, daughter in law Yvonne, son in law Joe. All other relatives and many friends. Private cremation will take place for family only (10 people) in Shannon Crematorium, Shannon on Sunday, 28th March.

The death has occurred of Anne Lenihan (née McMahon) of 33 Sharwood, Newcastle West, and late of Ballywilliam, Rathkeale. Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at St. Gobnet's Nursing Home, Ballyagran. Survived by her loving sons Michael, Patsy, Mark, Kevin, daughters Mary and Olive, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Johnny, Michael, Pat, sisters Bridget, Mary, Olive, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery. In line with government guidelines Requiem Mass is family only.

The death has occurred of Denis Patrick O’Brien, Dujarie House, Holy Cross Village, Notre Dame, Indiana and formerly of Lakeville, Indiana, U.S.A. and formerly of Ballyculhane, Kildimo, County Limerick. Passed away peacefully on the 24th of March 2021. Deeply regretted by his family. Survived by his eight children, Denise, Brenda, Gordon, Thomas, John, Mary Margaret (Peggy), Denis Jr. and Donnacha, sixteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Sorrowfully missed by his sisters Ann (Eithne) O’Brien and Noreen Ladewski. Predeceased by his sister Margaret (Peggy) Magner and his brother Miċeál O’Brien. He will be sadly missed by nieces, nephews and an extended circle of in-laws, other relations and friends. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Saint Joseph Memorial Chapel, Holy Cross Village, Notre Dame, Indiana, on Thursday, 22nd of April 2021 at 3.30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Details will be available on www.kaniewski.com. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral arrangements will be at a later date.