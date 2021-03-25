Deaths in Limerick - March 25, 2021

The death has occurred of Mary Higgins (née Frawley) of Beechgrove, Newtown Park, Castletroy, Limerick. Formerly of Kileely and Moyross. On March 25th 2021 peacefully at her home. Dearly loved mother of her sons Anthony, Patrick and Darren, daughters Joan, Geraldine, Pauline, Annie, Bernie, Veronica, Caroline and Breda. Beloved mother of the late Sonny and grandmother of the late Seamus. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren especially Kerry, Shareena, Nabil, Ramon, Shane and Latifah, sister Nora, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. A private Requiem Mass for family will be held in St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand, this Saturday (27th March) at 10.30am will burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery. Mary's Requiem Mass will be live streamed.

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kallie) Hurley of Main Street, Dunmanway, Cork / Hospital, Limerick. On 25th March 2021 peacefully at Carrigoran Nursing Home, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co. Clare. Daughter of the late Vincent and Kate (nee McCarthy) Derraugh and Kinrath, sister of the late Maureen, Esther, Peggy O'Regan and Neil. Sadly missed by her loving nephews, nieces, relatives and large circle of friends all around the world. Due to Government and HSE restrictions, a private family funeral will take place. Funeral Mass on this Friday at 12.30pm in St. Patrick's Church, Dunmanway. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Live stream of the funeral mass will be available via the link below from 12.30pm http://www.munsterfunerallivestream.ie/kalliehurley

The death has occurred of Jeffrey Kelly of Limerick City and Mary Hill, Glasgow, Scotland. Jeffrey died suddenly in Glasgow. Beloved only son of Richard and Sharon and dearest brother of Michelle, Grace and Becky. Deeply regretted by his son T.J., his parents and sisters, brothers-in-law, nephews, niece, other relatives and his very many friends. House private please.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) O'Connor of Carricaroche, Galbally, Limerick. In the loving care of the matron and staff of Corpus Christi Nursing Home, Mitchelstown, on the 25th March 2021. Predeceased by his brothers John and William (England), sisters Mary (Fraser), Kitty (Roche, Caherdrinna, Mitchelstown), Hannah (O'Brien, Watford, England) and Nell (Carricaroche). Deeply regretted by his sister Nora (Dublin), Bridie (Tuam, Co. Galway), nephews, nieces, carer Mary White, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Due to the current restrictions funeral will be private. Funeral will arrive on Saturday, March 27th, at Christ the King Church, Galbally at 11.20am for 11.30am requiem Mass. Mass will be live streamed here. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eric Ryan of Cluain Airne, Shannon, Clare / Limerick. Formerly of Limerick and the Eric Ryan Thrio. Eric, died (peacefully) at Milford Care Centre. Very deeply regretted by his son Barry, stepchildren Jamie, Jessica and Edward, grandchildren, sister Bea Wilkinson, daughter-in-law Rose, extended family and friends. Arriving at Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare, on Saturday (March 27th) at 4pm for a private cremation service, which will be restricted to 10 family members.

The death has occurred of Mary Hoctor (née Flanagan) of Clancy Strand, Limerick City, Limerick. On March 25th 2021 peacefully in the loving care of the Ennis Road Care Facility. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Dearly loved mother of Ann, Don, Gary and Eoin. Sadly missed by her son-in-law Tony, daughters-in-law Kathryn, Angela and Joan, her beloved grandchildren Tristan, Aled, Conor, Michael, Keith, Laura, Rachel and Stephen, great-grandchildren Scott, Aimee, Tyler and Emily, extended family and friends. A private family Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (29th March) at 11.30am in St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand, with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Mary's requiem Mass will be lived streamed.

