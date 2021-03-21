Deaths in Limerick: Sunday March 21.2021

The death has occurred of Lily Greaney (née D'arcy) Ballinlonig, Dromcollogher, Limerick



Lily Greaney (nee D'arcy) Ballinlonig, Dromcollogher, Co. Limerick, died peacefully, at home on Saturday, March 20th 2021, in the arms of her loving family. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband Con, sons, daughter, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral cortège will leave her residence on Tuesday, March 23rd, at 10am to St Bartholomew's Church, Dromcollogher, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Newcastle West. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on St Ita's Pastoral Unit Facebook Page: https://m.facebook.com/St-Itas-Pastoral-Unit-436535806459312

Funeral Mass is restricted to family members only, please. Please adhere to Goverment guidelines regarding funerals. Condolences may be left in the Condolence section below or through McCarthy's Funeral Directors, Dromcollogher.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hAnam dílis

------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Anne English (née Franklin) Swanson Terrace, O’Connell Ave., Limerick City, Limerick



Anne English (née Franklin) (Swanson Terrace, O’Connell Ave., Limerick, formerly of Clanmorris Ave., Ennis Road) 21st March 2021, peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Tom, dearly loved mother of Alan, Sinéad and Tom. Predeceased by her sisters Marian, Noreen and Rose. Sadly missed by her loving daughters-in-law Anne and Lynn, son-in-law John, grandchildren Aisling, Holly, Jack, Emmet, Aoibhinn Hugh, Eilidh and Tom, sisters Dorothy and Patricia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

A private Requiem Mass for family will be held on Tuesday 23rd March in St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue at 11.30am with burial afterwards in St Nicholas Cemetery, Adare. Anne’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed : here

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

In the interests of public health, attendance at Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick. May she Rest in Peace.

------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Bridget Hennessy (née Flynn) Ballygrennan, Bruff, Limerick



Hennessy, Bridget, née Flynn, late of Ballygrennan, Bruff, Co. Limerick and formerly of Macroney, Kilworth, Co. Cork, Sunday 21st March 2021, peacefully in her home and surrounded by family. Beloved wife of Michael, much loved mother of John, Eilís (Culhane), Brendan, Helen and Michael. Adored grandmother to Lily, Aisling, Kate, Tom, Conor, Ava and Ella. Sadly missed by her brother Lar and sisters Helen and Sadie, son-in-law David, daughters-in-law Trish and Marguerite, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and many dear friends.

Bridget's cortege will leave her residence at 10.30am, Tuesday 23rd March, for Requiem Mass at 11am at Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Bruff. Mass is for family members only but will be live streamed Here. Please adhere to government social distancing guidelines. Family flowers only please, donations welcome to Milford Hospice or Irish Cancer Society. For those who wish to offer condolences you can do so on the condolence section below. May She rest in peace

------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Mullane Deerpark, Adare, Limerick. March 20th 2021 peacefully in University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of the late Hannah (Ann)

Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughter Margaret (Delee), son Tim, son in law Mike, adoring grandchildren Robert and Rebecca, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, carers and his neighbours and friends

Removal to arrive Tuesday, 23rd March for 12 noon private family funeral mass in the Holy Trinity Church Adare with burial immediately afterwards in Tournafulla Cemetery

As per Covid guidelines while adhering to government directions condolences may be expressed via the link below. May He Rest in peace.

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy's Funeral Directors Croom The family appreciates your help and kindness in these sad and difficult times.

------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Bill Magner Mt. Russell, Ardpatrick, Limerick. Bill passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his adoring family. Beloved husband of the late Maureen. Predeceased by his sisters Mary and Kit and his brother Denny. Sadly missed by his sons Donal and Liam, daughters Joanne , Mary and Elaine, brother Donie, daughter in law Kay, sons in law Martin, Jason and John A, his 13 grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of neighbours and friends.

Bill will leave McCarthys funeral home Kilfinane on Tuesday March 23rd for funeral mass at 12pm in St. Patrick's Church Ardpatrick with burial immediately afterwards to The Hill Cemetery in Ardpatrick. Bill will lay in repose in McCarthy's funeral home on Monday 22nd for those who wish to pay their respects while adhering to current social distancing and covid guidelines.

Link to live streaming of Bill's funeral mass to follow.

------------------------------------------------------

------------------------------------------------------