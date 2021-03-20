Deaths in Limerick - March 20, 2021

The death has occurred of Nancy (Annie) Scanlan (née McCarthy) of Upper Maiden Street, Newcastle West. Retired publican and grocer. Formerly of Gortmore, Broadford, County Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Donal and her brother John McCarthy. Deeply regretted by her son Jerry and his wife Diane; daughter Mary and her husband Denis Ryan; grandchildren Lisa Marie and her husband Michael Egan; Ian, Laura, Clodagh Scanlan, Aoife and Conor Ryan; great grandchildren Luke, Alex, Isabelle and George; nephew Jerry McCarthy; nieces Mary Brosnan, Joan Dennehy, Anne Curtin, and Helena Shannahan; sister-in-law Margaret Scanlan Ahawilk, the extended Scanlan Family, cousins, neighbours and her many beloved friends.

In accordance with current government guidelines, a private family Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West at 12 noon on Sunday (March 21) followed by burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Newcastle West.

House private, family flowers only.

Donations, in lieu, to the Irish Cancer Society and Friends of St Ita's Hospital.

__________________________

The death has occurred of Gerry Quaid of Alverstone, Ennis Road, Limerick city. Late of Janesboro, Young Munster RFC, Munster Branch, and IRFU.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Patsy; daughter Sharon; sons Gearoid, Darragh, and Neil; brothers Charlie and Eamon; sisters Rose and Regina; Grandchildren Gerard, Daniel, Jessica, Finn, Scott, Sophie, Poppy and Heidi; sisters-in-law; brothers- in-law; son-in-law Mike; daughters-in-law Denise and Yvonne, All other relatives, friends and kind neighbours.

A private requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St John's Cathedral on Monday (March 22) at 11am followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery.

__________________________

The death has occurred of Daniel (Donie) O'Neill of Askeaton, Limerick. Formerly of Letterfinish, Sneem, Kerry.

Predeceased by his parents Daniel and Mary; brothers John, Jim and Michael; sisters Peggy, Bridie and Nora.

Sadly missed by his sister, Sister Mary Immaculata (Maureen), extended family and friends.

A private family funeral will take place on Monday (March 22) at 11am in St. Michael's Church, Sneem, followed by burial in Sneem Cemetery.

Donie's Requiem Mass will be live-streamed here.

__________________________

The death has occurred of Eugene Murphy of Sheelin Road, Caherdavin, Limerick. Late of St. Mary’s Fife & Drum Band.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Ezma; sons Colin, Brian and Keith; grandson Jack; daughter-in-law Gemma; sisters Bridget, Geraldine and Louise; mother-in-law Vera; sister-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

Requiem Mass, for family members only, will take place in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Tuesday (March 23) at 12 noon and will be live-streamed here.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only; donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

Eugene’s Funeral Cortege will pass the family home at 11:45am, before Mass, for neighbours and friends.

Please observe Social Distance | House Private Please.

__________________________

The death has occurred (at St Camillus Hospital) of Elizabeth (Terry) Miller (née Barrett). Late of Hyde Road, Limerick city.

Deeply regretted by her nephew John Rea; nieces Marion, Marie and Chris. Sadly missed by Mary and all other relatives and many friends.

Requiem Mass will take place, for family only, in St Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue on Monday (March 22) at 11.30am, followed by burial in Mt St Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

__________________________

The death has occurred (at Abbot Close Nursing Home, Askeaton) of Maurice (Moss) Madigan of Ballycormack, Shanagolden, Limerick.

Predeceased by his brothers Fr. John Joe, half-twin Mick and Pat; sisters Bridie, Kathleen, May and Eileen.

Deeply regretted by his brother Fr. Dan in California; sister-in-law Marie; nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnieces, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass on Monday (March 22) in Shanagolden Church at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in Knockpatrick Cemetery.

__________________________

The death has occurred of Paddy (Pat) Herlihy of Kilmeedy, Limerick. Formerly of Ballinacurra Gardens, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (neé Dowling), children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, in-law's, relatives kind neighbours and many friends.

Funeral will arrive at St Ita's Church, Kilmeedy on Tuesday (March 23) for 12 noon Requiem Mass with Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

For those wishing to pay their respects to the family, the Funeral cortège will leave Paddy's residence at 11.30am (approx) en route to church.

In compliance with HSE guidelines, the Mass will be restricted to family only.

May they all rest in peace