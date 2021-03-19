Deaths in Limerick - March 19, 2021

The death has occurred (Peacefully in Care Choice Nursing Home, Finglas) of Bridget (Delia) Tobin (née O'Connor) of Hillcrest Drive, Lucan, Dublin. Late of Abbeyfeale, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving family Declan, Ernan, Karen and Thelma; daughter-in-law Patricia, sons-in-law Ian and Paul; grandchildren Brian, Mairead, Patrick and Ailbhe; great grandchildren Sarah, Robert, Ella, Harry and Niamh; sisters Sr. Mary Angela (Kitty) and Philomena, extended relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral Mass will take place at 10am on Wednesday (March 24) - view live-stream here.

Following the Mass, the cortege will pass by Delia’s home on Hillcrest Drive on route to Cemetery.

_________________________

The death has occurred (suddenly, following an accident) of Michael Stapleton of North London and formerly of Claughaun Road, Garryowen, Limerick.

Predeceased by by his parents Joseph and Mary Frances and sister Colette Connolly. Very deeply regretted by his sons Ian and Joseph, their mother Joan, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, other relatives and his many friends in London and his native Limerick.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

_________________________

The death has occurred (at Temple Street Hospital Dublin, following an accident) of Mason T.J, O'Connell-Conway of 9 Carriage Court, Dublin Road, Limerick and Sycamore Avenue, Rathbane, Limerick.

Beloved grandson of the late Angie O’Connell and sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, Elizabeth and John Paul; brothers and sisters Michaela, Aaron, Bonnie and Kyle; Elizabeth’s partner Aaron; John Paul's partner Tegan; grandparents, Breda, Tony and John; Aunts and uncles, Caroline, Jer Hurley, Roy, Jo Jo, Baba, Joanne, Samantha, John, Philip, Abbi and cousins Jordan, Dwane, Amber, Jamie, Charlotte and Emma.

Reposing at his grandmother’s home at 40 Scanlan Park, Castleconnell on Saturday (March 20) for family and friends only.

Arrival at St Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell on Sunday (March 21) for 11.30am Requiem Mass, which will be live-streamed at on castleconnellparish.ie and broadcast on 106.3 FM in the locality.

Burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s cemetery, Castleconnell.

_________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Catherine’s Nursing Home, Newcastle West) of May Morrissey (née McSweeney) of Togher, Cork. Late of Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late John and sadly missed by her son John, daughter-in-law Liz, grandchildren Kieran and Jean, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May’s Requiem Mass will be live-streamed here at 10am on Saturday.

_________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Helen Hayes (née Riordan) of Keane Street, Killalee, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her loving husband William and children Billy, Paul, Carolyn and Stephen; grandchildren Niall, Helen, Caitlin, Amber, Willow, Gillian and Robert; great-granddaughter Penny; daughters-in-law Sinead and Anne; son-in-law Michael; sisters Miriam, Evelyn and Veronica; brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many friends.

Requiem Mass, for family members, only will take place in St. John’s Cathedral, on Tuesday (March 23) at 11am and will be live-streamed here.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

Helen’s Funeral Cortege will pass the family home at 10.40am (approx) on Tuesday for neighbours and friends.

House Private.

May they all rest in peace