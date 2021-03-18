Deaths in Limerick - March 18, 2021

The death has occurred of Connie Brouder of Templeathea, Athea, Limerick. Peacefully at Tralee University Hospital on 18th March 2021. Predeceased by his wife Mary and sons Paddy and Joe. Sadly missed by his family, sons Tom, Connie, John, Frank, Gene, Noel and Michael, daughters Eileen, Kathleen, Mary, Mairéad and Josephine, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law Josie (Roche) and Ann (Brouder), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends. A private family funeral and burial will take place, for immediate family only. Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines current restrictions on funerals is a maximum of 10 people. Requiem Mass will take place in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea on Saturday (20th March) at 12 noon, burial immediately after in Templeathea Cemetery, Athea. The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

--------

The death has occurred of Marie Donnellan (Sullane Crescent, Raheen, Limerick). On March 18th 2021 peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Dearly loved daughter of Maureen (nee Foley) and the late Seamus. Beloved sister of Brendan, Andrew and Paula. Sadly missed by her sister-in-law Ann, Paula’s partner Mike, aunts Bridget and Helen, nephews, nieces, cousins, kind neighbours and friends. A private family Requiem Mass will be held in St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen this Saturday (20th March) at 1pm followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be live streamed.

--------



The death has occurred of Michael Hanlon of Ballyneety, Shanagolden, Co Limerick and formerly of Coole Road, Glin and O'Connor Park, Ardagh. Very peacefully on 17th March 2021 at Milford Hospice with his daughter by his side. Predeceased by his parents Julia and Patrick, sister Mary, brothers Tom and Denny. Sadly missed by his broken hearted daughter Caroline, son in law Patrick, granddaughters Courtney and Casey, sisters Sheila, Joan, Margaret and Nora, brothers Dermot and Pat, nieces, nephews, other relatives and a large circle of friends and neighbours. Michael will leave his home on Saturday to arrive at Kilcolman Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Michael's Requiem Mass can be viewed live on (link to follow).

--------



The death has occurred of Áine Madden (Teach an Phoiticéara, Rhebogue, Dublin Road, Limerick). On 18th March 2021 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Regretted by her sister Eibhlís (McCourt), nephews, nieces, extended family and friend. Predeceased by her brothers Sean, Liam, Mick, Fr. Don, Fr. Vincent and Joe, sisters Sr. Agnes and Maureen. A private family Requiem Mass will be held in St. Patrick’s Church, Dublin Road this Saturday (20th March) at 11.00am followed by a private cremation.

--------



The death has occurred of Nora O'Sullivan (nee Fitzgerald), O'Sullivans Bar, Elton and late of Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock. On 18th March 2021. Very peacefully in the tender and loving care of Niamh and all the staff of Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock. Wife of the late Jimmy. Very deeply regretted by her daughters Norma and Annie, sons P.J, John G, Michael and Joe, sons-in-law Shane and John, sisters Ann and Mary, grandchildren M.J, Richard, Jenny, Martin, Aimee, Ciara, Sean, Aoife, Mackey and Desmond, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends. Due to current government best practice guidelines, Nora's funeral, which will be confined to family only (10 please), will arrive Sunday 21st for 2pm Requiem Mass at Saint Joseph's Church, Knocklong with burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Nora's funeral cortege will pass her former residence in Elton at 1.30 pm approximately on route to Knocklong Church, to enable friends and neighbours to pay their respects. Funeral Mass will be streamed live (link to follow).

--------



The death has occurred of Carmel Walker (née Morrissey) of Fairways Lawns, Laytown, Meath / Croom, Limerick. Peacefully at Kilbrew Demesne Nursing Centre, Ashbourne. Predeceased by her parents John and Anne and her sisters Maureen and Teresa. Loving wife of Gerry and dear mother of Brian, Michael and David. Sadly missed by her family, her adored grandchildren Stephen, Robert, Dominic, Alex and Joe, daughters in law Maura and Ann, brother Fr Michael O.M.I. brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many dear neighbours and friends. In keeping with current Government and H.S.E. guidelines Carmel`s Funeral Mass will be on Sunday at 11 am in the Sacred Heart Church, Laytown at 11 am. It will be limited to 10 people only. (Family) Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire cemetery.

--------