Deaths in Limerick - March 16, 2021

The death has occurred of Ida Clery

Of Glasnevin, Dublin and Kilmallock

On March 16, 2021. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Maryfield Nursing Home, Chapelizod, Dublin. Sadly missed by her nieces Ann and Gabrielle and her nephews Michael and Richard (all of the Murch family), extended family and friends.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. The funeral can be viewed on Friday, 19th March, at 11.00 am on the following link: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/chapelzoid

No flowers please - donations to a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of Tommy Greene

Of Ballyglass, Ardnacrusha, Clare and Limerick

Tommy died peacefully, in Milford Hospice. Beloved husband of Sandy Fitzpatrick and adored father of Ashley and Megan. Sadly missed by his loving wife and daughters, parents Tom and Mairead Greene, sister Maria, Megan’s partner Dylan, parents-in-law Nuala and Dynan Fitzpatrick, aunts, uncles, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

May he rest in peace.

A private cremation, for family will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Thursday, March 18th, at 12 noon.

Family flowers only; donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Histon

Of The Square, Dromcollogher and Tullylease, Cork

Passed away peacefully at Mallow General Hospital on March 15, 2021. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Phil, Carmel and Pauline, brother Tom, brother-in-law John, nephews, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

In keeping with government guidelines regarding public gatherings Pat’s Funeral Mass will take place privately. Reception into St Berichearts Church, Tullylease on Thursday, 18th March, for 1pm requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to Tullylease new cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Sullivan (née Kennedy)

Of Chapel Street, Kilfinane and Effin

Late of Thomastown, Effin, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick

Peacefully on the March 13, 2021 at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her parents, brothers, sisters and granddaughter Aisling. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Donie of 54 years, sons Donal and Tommy, daughters Marie, Jose and Brid, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and her brother Thomas Kennedy in England, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, wide circle of friends and neighbours.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

Kathleen will leave McCarthy's Funeral Home, Kilfinane this Saturday morning to arrive at St Andrews Church, Kilfinane for requiem Mass at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to current Covid-19 regulations and HSE guidelines a private family funeral will take place.

The death has occurred of John Scanlon

Of Mount Catherine, Clonlara, Clare and Limerick

John, died (suddenly) at his residence

Beloved husband of the late Philomena. Dearly loved father of Annemarie and Siobhain. Sadly missed by his daughters, cherished grandchildren Shane, Laura and Dylan, sons-in-law Tim and Declan, brother Michael, nephews, nieces, the extended Scanlon and Hallinan families, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

A private requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St. Senan's Church, Clonlara, on Thursday, March 18, at 11.00am and funeral afterwards to Effin Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5sfUZAmVaY

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Paddy Forde

Of 3 Clontemple, Ballingarry and Duagh, Kerry

Former serving member of the12th Infantry Battalion,Sarsfield Barracks, Limerick

Peacefully, after a short illness on March 15, 2021.

Predeceased by his parents Luke and Ellen, sister Bridget, son-in-law Ger and Danny Scanlon.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine (Tut) neé Scanlon, sons John, Noel and Padraig, daughters Helen and Margo, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, 12 adoring grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

May he rest in peace

Arriving at the Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry, on March 17, 2021 for 12noon requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's new cemetery.

Mass can be viewed at http://www.churchservices.tv/ballingarry

Family flowers only.

For those wishing to pay their respects to the family, the funeral cortège will leave his residence at 11.30am approx en route to church.

In compliance with HSE guidelines, Paddy's Funeral Mass will be restricted to family only. Sympathies may be expressed by post to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, Co. Limerick.

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Liam Walsh

Of Ballinacourty, Pallaskenry

Peacefully, at Abbott Close Nursing Home, Askeaton. Liam will be sadly missed by his sister Ann, life long friend Betty, nephews, nieces, extended family and large circle of friends.

Liam’s funeral cortège will pass his residence on his way to Ballysteen Church for 10am Mass on Tuesday, March 16. Private cremation afterwards.

Unfortunately, due to current restrictions, Liam’s funeral will be private. Liam’s family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.