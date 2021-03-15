Deaths in Limerick: Monday, March 15, 2021

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Power, Uregare, Kilmallock.

In loving memory of Michael (Mick) Power, late of Uregare, Kilmallock. Beloved husband of the late Claire Power. Deeply regretted by his children, Joe, Des, Janet and Marie-Clare, their partners Evelyn, Nora, Jenny and John, brothers Tony and Christy, sister Patsy and eight grandchildren. Mick will be deeply missed by all his friends and neighbours.

May he rest in peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael O'Mahony, Barretts Buildings, Cork City and late of Limerick City.

Peacefully at the Mercy University Hospital.

Sadly missed by his relatives and friends.

To follow best practices and guidelines the funeral will take place privately. Condolences may be added on rip.ie or at www.oconnorfuneralcork.ie Thank you for your co-operation and understanding.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Catherine Gough (née O'Byrne), Flanker Court, Galvone Road, and formerly of Hyde Road, Prospect, Former Secretary for many years for Geraldines A.F.C.

Catherine died, peacefully, in Milford Care Centre Sunday 14th March. Catherine will be sadly missed by her loving husband Billy, her sons Mark and Bryan. Will be deeply missed by her grandchildren Lyran and Sophie. Deeply regretted by sisters Noreen (O'Connor), Peggy (Prenderville), Eileen (O'Byrne) and Mary Watson (UK), brothers Ned O'Byrne and Paddy O'Byrne, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St John's Cathedral, on Tuesday (March 16th) at 11am.

Mass will be live streamed (to view click here)

Catherine's Funeral cortège will depart the Church at 12pm approx. and will travel past her former family home, in Hyde Road, Prospect, en route to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Joseph Cross and sons, 2, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

In compliance with government and HSE guidelines, please ensure that public health advice and social distancing are adhered to.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael Aherne, Cloughadoolarty, Fedamore and late of Eircom and Shannon Side Caravan Club.

Michael, died (peacefully) at University Hospital, Limerick

Beloved husband of the late Mary (Nee Hayes). Very deeply regretted by his sons Michael, John, Denis and David, daughter Maureen, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace

Michael's Funeral cortège will leave his residence on Tuesday (March 16th) at 11.40am en route to St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore, for a private Requiem Mass, for family only, at 12.00pm.

Mass will be live streamed (to view click here)

Funeral afterwards to Taylor's Cross Cemetery, Fedamore.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Ballyneety, Co. Limerick.

House private, please.