Deaths in Limerick: Sunday March 14, 2021

The death has occurred of Seán Daly Caherlevoy, Mountcollins, Limerick who passed away peacefully at St. Ita’s Hospital Newcastle West on Friday, March 12th 2021. Seán, predeceased by his wife Julie and brother Paddy, is very deeply regretted by his sons Pat, Michael and John, daughters-in-law Mary and Diane, grandchildren Cathal and Cian, brothers Fr. Bart Daly (MHM) and Joe, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

A Private Family Funeral will take place for immediate family, due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

Funeral cortège will arrive at The Church of The Assumption Mountcollins on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 11am, which be live streamed on Templeglantine, Tournafulla & Mouncollins Parishes Facebook page. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass will also be broadcast on channel 105.1 FM in the Mountcollins Village area.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post c/o Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com - May he rest in peace

--------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Rita Fitzgerald Ballybricken, Luddenmore, Grange, Limerick. The death has occurred of Rita Fitzgerald, who died, peacefully, at her home, Ballybricken, Luddenmore, Grange, Co. Limerick. Rita will be sadly missed by her sister Chris, sister in law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, nephews and nieces in law and extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

A private Requiem Mass for family only, will take place in St. Ailbe's Church, Ballybricken, on Tuesday, March 16th, at 1pm followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Joseph Cross and sons, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

In compliance with HSE Government Guidelines regarding social distancing and public health advice, just ten people will be able to attend Mass. For those unable to attend, Mass will be live streamed, link to follow.

--------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Power Uregare, Kilmallock, Limerick. In loving memory of Michael (Mick) Power, late of Uregare, Kilmallock. Beloved husband of the late Claire Power. Deeply regretted by his children, Joe, Des, Janet and Marie-Clare, their partners Evelyn, Nora, Jenny and John, brothers Tony and Christy, sister Patsy and eight grandchildren. Mick will be deeply missed by all his friends and neighbours.

--------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) Keane (née Mulcahy) Ballyine, Carrigkerry, Limerick. Predeceased by husband Tim. Deeply regretted by her loving sons John and Thos, daughters in law Karina and Betty, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In accordance with government guidelines a private family funeral Mass will take place Wednesday, St Patrick's Day, at 11:30 am in St Molua's Church, Ardagh. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass will be live streamed with link to follow.

Mass cards can be sent to Riedy's Undertakers Newcastle West. Messages of condolence can be offered by clicking on the link below. May She Rest In Peace.

---------------------------------------