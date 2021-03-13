Deaths in Limerick - March 13, 2021

The death has occurred of Ann Skehan (née Bourke) of Castleconnell, Limerick. Formerly of Tullamaine, Fethard, County Tipperary.

Predeceased by her sister Joan, brothers Michael and John and nephews Alan and Eoin.

Ann will be sadly missed by her husband Pat; brother Martin; sisters Margaret and Carmel; sisters-in-law Noreen, Alice and Margaret, and Margaret’s husband John; brothers in-law Jimmy and Pat, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral will arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell on Tuesday (March 16) for Requiem Mass at 11.30am which will be broadcast on castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM in the local area.

Burial afterwards in Cormac’s Cemetery, Cashel.

__________________________

The death has occurred of Dr. John A. Hannon of Woodhaven, Castletroy, Limerick. Formerly of Fairyfield, Parteen, Clare

Predeceased by his brother Paul.

John will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his parents John and Florence; his sisters Marie, Breda, Aisling and Clodagh; brothers Philip, Donal, Fergal and Brian; brothers-in-law Nigel and Colm; sisters-in-law Nuala and Tríona; his beloved nephews and nieces Luke, Liath, Mark, Niall, Katie, Kevin, Lucy, Amy, John, Christopher and Lily, extended family, friends and colleagues.

A private funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick’s Church, Parteen on Tuesday (March 16) at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.

John's Funeral Mass will be live-stream and can be viewed here.

House private please.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Peter McVerry Trust.

__________________________

The death has occurred of Michael Scully of Coolreiry, Castleconnell, Limerick. Late of Newport, Tipperary and formerly of Ranelagh, Dublin.

Beloved son of the late Michael and Vera and brother of the late Aidan and Veronica Scully.

Deeply regretted by his son Daire, daughter Aisling, Helen, sister Barbara, brother in law Eugene, sister in law Breda, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral will arrival at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell on Monday (March 15) for private Requiem Mass at 11.30am which will be broadcast on castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM in the local area.

A private cremation will take place at Shannon Crematorium at 2pm on Monday.

__________________________

The death has occurred of Mary T. O'Connor (née O'Connell) of Foxhall East, Charleville, Limerick. Formerly of Ballymaquirke, Kanturk, County Cork.

Beloved wife of the late Tom and dear mother of Gerard, Mike, Breda, James, Tommy, Aidan, Dee, Valerie and sister of the late Denis.

Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, sister Kathleen, sister-in-law Kathleen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reception into St Colman's Church, Colmanswell, on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 1pm - view live-stream here.

Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

__________________________

The death has occurred of Theresa O'Carroll (née Hayes) of Carrigkettle, Kilteely, Limerick.

Pre-deceased by her husband Richard. Deeply regretted by her sons Noel and Gerard; sister Rita, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Sunday (March 14) at 12midday in Kilteely Church with burial afterwards in Emly Cemetery.

Click here to view live-stream.

__________________________

The death has occurred of Joan (Alice) McInerney (née Flynn) of Lee Estate, Island Road, Limerick city. Formerly of Nolan’s Cottage’s.

Beloved wife of the late Michael (Milo) and dearest mother of Declan, Barry, Mark, Ivan, Ashling and the late Leonard.

Sadly missed by her loving children and Ian, her adored grandchildren and great-greatchildren, her son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Violet, brothers Anthony and Oliver nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family members only, will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Tuesday (March 16) at 11am and will be streamed live here.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

Joan’s Funeral Cortege will leave the family home at 10.45 am on Tuesday.

House Private Please.

Family flowers only - donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

May they all rest in peace