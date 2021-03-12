Deaths in Limerick - March 12, 2021

The death has occurred of Nancy Curtin (nee Lane), Ballycommane, Tournafulla. Nancy passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 11th 2021 at University Hospital Limerick. Nancy, wife of the late Billy, is very sadly missed by her brothers Joe and Jack, sister-in-law Peggy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, the funeral cortege will depart Nancy’s home on Sunday at 10.30 am. on route to St. Patrick’s Church, Tournafulla to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Templeglantine, Tournafulla and Mouncollins Parishes Facebook page. Requiem Mass will also be broadcast on channel 105.1 FM in the Tournafulla Village area.

-------

The death has occurred of Maureen Liston of Banogue, Limerick and Adelaide, Australia. On March 9th 2021 after a long illness. Dearly loved by her husband Kevin (formerly Banogue), daughter Mandy and grandchildren Callum and Chloe. May she rest in peace.

--------

The death has occurred of Geraldine (Gerrie) Murphy (née Walters) of Castletroy, Limerick. Former Lady Captain and Lady President of Castletroy Golf Club. Gerrie died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John J. and dearest mother of Fr. Paul, John, Peter and Gaye. Sadly missed by her children, her adored grandson John, daughter-in-law Mary, sisters Pat and Wendy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her sisters Gay and Nuala and brother Eoin. Requiem Mass, for family members only, will take place in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford on Monday (March 15) at 12noon and will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to St. Nicholas’ Cemetery, Adare. Gerrie’s funeral cortege will leave the family home at 11:45 am on Monday. Kindly observe social distancing. House private please.

--------

The death has occurred of James (Jim) O’ Donnell, Pearl River, New York and formerly of Devon Road, Templeglantine, Co. Limerick. Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family: beloved wife, Theresa; his three children, daughter, Kathy (Damien), sons, Timmy (Kara) and Kevin and his adored grandchildren, Lauren, Griffin, Olivia and Emma. Sadly missed by his dear brothers and sisters and their spouses: Tom (London); John and Maura (Cappawhite); Larry and Judy (Killarney); Mary (Abbeyfeale); Sr. Christine (Yorkshire); Anne Kelly (Ballincollig); Bridget and James Joy (Abbeyfeale) and Tom Minogue (Scarriff). Predeceased by: his brother Timmy, sister Eileen, niece Miriam and in-laws, Tim Kelly and Patricia O’ Donnell. Lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family, his Beglane family-in-law (Sligo) and a large circle of neighbours and friends. Jim will be remembered for his commitment to his family and friends and his many years of service to the GAA and Kerry Gaelic Football Club (New York). Funeral and interment will take place on 14th and 15th March in Pearl River and Rockland cemetery, New York.

-------



The death has occurred of Bridget Burgess (Née Magner) Beech Lodge Nursing Home, Bruree and formerly Rocksfield, Crecora, Co. Limerick. On March 12th 2021. Very peacefully in the tender and loving care of the matron and staff of Beech Lodge Nursing Home Bruree. Beloved wife of the late John. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Anne and Ali, sons in law David McHugh and Des McMahon, grandchildren Harry and Olivia, relatives and her many friends. In accordance with the current government guidelines on public gatherings Bridget's funeral will take place privately at the Church of the Immaculate Conception Bruree on Monday (22nd March) after 12 noon Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards to Crecora cemetery.

------